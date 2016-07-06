These Cute Clothes Have Built-In Sun Protection 

UPF clothing is like fabric sunblock.
By now, we hope you're slathering on the SPF before you head outside in order to protect yourself against the sun's harmful rays. But did you know you can also up your UV ray-fighting skills by wearing clothes with a high UPF rating? UPF stands for ultraviolet protection factor, and it's used to categorize how much clothing items protect you from the sun. The higher the UPF rating, the smaller percentage of UVB rays that pass through the fabric.
Not all of your clothing needs to have a high UPF rating—your regular clothes are still fine for day-to-day wear. But if you’re planning on spending a lot of time outside, say on a boat or at an amusement park, supplement your sunscreen with clothing that has a UPF rating of 40 or higher. Here, we’ve found seven stylish pieces that will keep you covered and safe all day long.
1
L.L. Bean Bean's UPF 50+ Sun Shirt
Hitting the beach for the day? This quick-drying top looks great layered over a swimsuit.
2
Lily Pulitzer UPF 50+ Sophie Dress
Lily Pulitzer's classically chic style and UPF 50+ sun protection are a winning combination that is perfect for a backyard barbecue or even a daytime garden wedding.
3
Under Armour UA Sunblock 50
Protect yourself on the courts, on a hike, or even gardening in the backyard with this simple, long-sleeve top. It comes in seven colors, and the four-way stretch fabric moves with you through even the most vigorous activity.
4
Del Mar Tara Halter Swim Dress
This tie-dye inspired look can go straight from the pool to the snack bar. Lightweight and airy, the dress offers bra-sized support (up to 38DD), including a supportive underwire.
5
Columbia Women’s Pilsner Peak Stripe Long Sleeve Shirt
This pretty striped button-down keeps your skin safe and cool with moisture-wicking properties. Pair with white jeans and comfortable sandals, and you’ll be on your way to a carefree day.
6
Toad & Co Debug UPF Stretch Pants
These stretchy pants keep bugs and the sun at bay. The UPF 40 fabric is treated with Insect Shield, which protects you from a variety of bugs for up to 70 washings.
7
The North Face Horizon Ball Cap
You wear a hat to keep the sun off your face (and maybe conceal a bad hair day!), but UV rays can still sneak through and burn your scalp. If you spend a lot of time outdoors, try a hat that has UPF+ protection so you’ll ensure your whole noggin stays healthy.