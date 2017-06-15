7 Lightweight Leggings You Can Wear All Summer Long

Stay cool and comfy, even during your hottest summer workouts.
When warm weather hits, the last thing you want to do is pull on a pair of thick leggings before a workout. Sure, you could opt for some airy running shorts or teeny spandex—but not all of us are willing to ditch our legging uniform just because temps are rising. The solution: lightweight leggings that can endure everything from hot yoga to a sweaty boxing class to a scorching summer run, while still delivering plenty of coverage and support. Scroll down for our favorite ultra-thin leggings that will keep you feeling cool all summer long.
1
Lululemon Fast and Free 7/8 Tight
These new Lululemon leggings are made with the company's Naked Sensation quick-drying Nulux fabric, which certainly lives up to its name. The silky, moisture-wicking material feels light as air, and these leggings are sure to be a favorite for the sweaty summer months. Plus, the seamless, high-rise style is incredibly flattering.
2
UA Favorite Printed Leggings
These lively leggings are made with a soft, stretchy cotton fabric that's tight without feeling too constricting. Even better: the material boasts anti-odor technology.
3
Sweaty Betty Contour 7/8 Workout Leggings
These leggings are so buttery-soft, you'll never want to take them off. Designed to flawlessly form to your body and wick away sweat, they're versatile enough for any workout. Not to mention, the cute cactus pattern is reason alone to snag a pair.
4
C9 Champion Mesh Pieced Leggings
When it comes to airy workout apparel, mesh leggings are always a great option. This pair from C9 Champion features the brand's premium stretch fabric, which is designed to hug your body while still wicking away moisture. And not only do the mesh inserts look stylish, but they also make these leggings even more breathable.
5
Athleta Tie Dye Salutation 7/8 Ankle Tight
Made from Athleta's super soft and lightly-compressive Powervita fabric, these leggings will keep you feeling amazing all workout long. And the waistband is constructed with a triple-layered mesh, which is both flattering and comfortable.
6
New Balance M4M Seamless Breathe Capri
While capris are already a lighter option than their full-coverage counterparts, these Seamless Breathe Capris from New Balance take it up a notch. They feature a subtle cutout pattern that runs up the side of the leg and behind the knee to cleverly boost air flow.
7
Brooks Go-To Running Tights
The name really speaks for itself—these leggings are built to be your go-to pair. The lightweight fabric will keep you feeling cool and comfortable when things start heating up. And there's also a convenient pocket tucked into the seamless waistband, perfect for stashing your keys or a small snack.