11 Stylish Sweatpants You Can Wear Everywhere

These ultra-comfy sweats and joggers are chic, not schlubby.
Leggings aren't the only activewear bottoms that are in style right now. Sweatpants are a major do—but they aren't the schlubby, not-to-be-seen-in-public pants of yesteryear. Today's chic sweats feature high-tech fabric blends and a more tapered fit that flatters any shape. You'll love lounging around your house in your joggers, sure, but you won't be ashamed to wear them out and about, either. (Hey, if Gigi Hadid and Miranda Kerr can do it, why can't you?) We bet your friends will ask you where they can get a pair, too.
1
Athleta Coaster Jogger
This semi-fitted, mid-rise jogger hugs the body in all the right places for a flattering, yet super-comfortable fit.
2
Lululemon Ceremony Sweatpant
A relaxed fit and stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric makes the pant ideal for throwing on after a sweaty workout.
3
Nike Rally Tight
These are the most-coveted sweats on Pinterest for good reason: A slim, modern fit hugs the body, but provides enough room for easy movement. Plus, the soft brushed interior feels divine against the skin.
4
Columbia Women's Down Time Jogger Sweatpant
Ruched ankle cuffs add a little extra feminine style to these ultra-comfy sweats. Pretty enough to dress up for brunch or shopping.
5
Adidas Originals Pharrell Slim Fit Pants
Pharrell Williams teamed up with Adidas to bring you these cozy and cute sweats. Signature Adidas stripes down the leg flatter every shape.
6
J. Crew Fleece-Lined Sweatpants
You'll never want to take off these ridiculously soft fleece-lined pants, which are part of J. Crew's collaboration with New Balance.
7
Beyond Yoga x Kate Spade Cozy Fleece Relaxed Bow Long Sweatpants
Beyond Yoga makes some of the best studio-to-street clothing out there. With this Kate Spade collaboration, sweats get a preppy upgrade.
8
Zella Mélange Knit Pants
A stretchy, ribbed waistband never digs into your belly, and flatlock seams will never rub or irritate your skin.
9
Ivy Park Slim Leg Jogger Pants
Channel Beyoncé vibes with this pair of relaxed sweats from her Ivy Park athleisure line. The waistband flips to reveal another Ivy Park logo.
10
Volcom Lived In Fleece Jogger Pants
These soft, fleece-lined sweats are sharp enough to wear wherever your day takes you—even if it's just your sofa.
11
Puma Cat Walk Women's Sweatpants
Your workout wardrobe needs a pair of classic black sweats. You'll love the soft lining and relaxed fit of this Puma pair.