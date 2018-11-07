I Wore This Stick-On, Backless Bra to My Wedding–and No One Could Tell

Months after I fell in love with and bought my lace-back Rime Arodaky bridal jumpsuit, I realized I hadn’t considered a very important detail. How the heck was I going to wear a bra with this thing?

This wasn’t out of the ordinary for me during wedding planning. I was totally into the Big Ideas and much less excited about hashing out the little details. But finding a strapless, backless undergarment of some kind wasn’t exactly the kind of decision I could farm out to my future mother-in-law.

Mildly concerned, I turned to—where else?—Amazon. I wanted something a little sturdier than my stick-on bra, although it probably could have worked in a pinch. The one I have, also from Amazon, basically gets the job done, but it leaves a little to be desired in terms of a smooth, seamless look.

It felt like I scanned through thousands of stick-on, strapless results before I discovered what was really going to meet all my needs–plunging neckline for the deepish V-neck, backless, strapless, oh my—was a bodysuit. The diamond in the rough? The U Plunge Backless, Strapless Bodysuit from Fashion Forms ($32; amazon.com and zappos.com).

Image zoom Zappos/Sarah Klein/Getty Images

When it arrived, I hurried to try it on at home, nervous I’d have to go back to the drawing board. But I was instantly impressed: The stick-on cups provided just enough lift. The adhesive side tabs added a surprising amount of support. I knew the hook-and-eye closure between the legs would make bathroom breaks on the big day at least slightly easier. And I continued to be impressed after I slipped into my jumpsuit: I couldn't even tell the adhesive tabs wrapped around my sides, and although there was maybe a tiny bit of extra fabric on the front panel (it probably would have fit better if I were an inch taller), I still got that streamlined look I wanted.

Fast forward to the big day, and I was thrilled with my final look (although the bodysuit made things a little revealing for that classic getting-ready-together moment with Mom). And it was comfy, too—there was no bunching, no sagging, no slipping of the stick-on cups, no panty lines, and no I’m-trying-to-be-subtle-I-swear attempts at readjusting throughout the evening.

In fact, the bodysuit wouldn't have crossed my mind during the reception if close friends and curious aunties hadn’t kept asking me about it!

“Are you even wearing a bra?” they’d whisper, leaning in close on the dance floor. “You wouldn’t believe what I’m wearing under here!” I'd respond with glee. (How I wish I had known earlier that the Fashion Forms tagline is ‘Ever Wonder What’s Under?’ Genius.)

If you’re in the market, let me sell you on a couple of other perks: The bodysuit is hand-washable, and you can wear it up to 25 times before you might start loosing some stick. It’s also available in black and in four sizes. Plus, adjustable straps are included; pop ‘em on for additional support as a halter or criss-cross, depending on what you’ll be wearing over this number. Then send pics!

