Bring the Force to Your Workout With 'Star Wars'-Inspired Gear

Space travel, Wookiees, epic light saber battles...what’s not to love about Star Wars? Fans of the popular books and movies will be happy that some of our favorite retailers (including Under Armour and Target) have recently released Star Wars-inspired gear. From galaxy-inspired leggings to a Yoda tank to quirky socks, here's the best Star Wars-themed workout gear to shop now. Whether you rock a pair of R2D2 leggings at barre class or throw on your Yoda tank for yoga, one thing’s for sure: the force will be with you while you break a sweat.