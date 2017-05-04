Bring the Force to Your Workout With 'Star Wars'-Inspired Gear

Show off your space-loving side with workout gear inspired by the cult classic books and movies.

Julia Naftulin
May 04, 2017

Space travel, Wookiees, epic light saber battles...what’s not to love about Star Wars? Fans of the popular books and movies will be happy that some of our favorite retailers (including Under Armour and Target) have recently released Star Wars-inspired gear. From galaxy-inspired leggings to a Yoda tank to quirky socks, here's the best Star Wars-themed workout gear to shop now. Whether you rock a pair of R2D2 leggings at barre class or throw on your Yoda tank for yoga, one thing’s for sure: the force will be with you while you break a sweat.

1
Under Armour Star Wars Fight Scene Leggings

Your go-to leggings get a serious upgrade with this best-selling galactic pair from Under Armour. They're lightweight, moisture-wicking, and boast ergonomic flatlock seams to prevent chafing. We also love the four-way stretch to keep you comfortable while you move (crucial for all those light saber battles, of course).

$75
2
Disney Star Wars High Neck Bralette

Declare your love for R2D2 and C-3PO at yoga class with this vintage-inspired bralette. The high neckline keeps everything in place during Downward Dog, and stylish crisscross back straps ensure a comfortable fit.

$13
3
Stars Wars Low-Cut Socks 6 Pack

Not ready to go fully public with your love of Star Wars? Slip into these low-cut gym socks. The six-pack includes pairs with different characters on each, so you can match them to your mood (Storm Troopers on Saturday, Darth Vader on Monday, perhaps?).

$8
4
Under Armour Vader Compression Shirt

Gift your dad, brother, or boyfriend this sweat-wicking, sun-protecting tee—then steal it from his closet it and wear it yourself. The sleek design helps it fit like a second skin.

$60
5
Little Blue Droid Leggings

Fleece leggings with a design inspired by one of Star Wars’ most beloved characters will keep you cozy during chilly morning workouts (or just lounging around the house). The seller offers the style in either a capri or full-length cut.

$31 and up
6
Yoda May the Force Be With You Tank Top

Take the force with you to your next HIIT class or strength training session—we hear it does wonders for your workout. This 100% cotton tank is available in nine different color options.

$20
7
Star Wars Art Sketch Windbreaker Jacket

With Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO, and other characters represented on this grey windbreaker, you're sure to catch the eyes of passerby on your morning run.

$48
