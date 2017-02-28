You'll Be Starry-Eyed Over the Activewear Trend That's About to Be Everywhere

Star patterns are popping up on sneakers, leggings, and more. 

Lisa DeSantis
February 28, 2017

Workout clothes with mesh panels, tropical patterns, and colorblocking are huge right now, but there's one activewear trend that's leaving us starry-eyed. We're seeing star patterns popping up on sneakers, sweatshirts, and everything in between. We love that these workout clothes are playful and fun, but not the least bit immature. You’re guaranteed to shine bright in these six fashion-forward (and comfy!) picks.

1
Spiritual GangsterDreamer Stars Savasana Yoga Pullover

neimanmarcus.com

Throw this on over workout clothes to dress them up on your way to and from the gym, or cozy up on the weekends with your favorite pair of boyfriend jeans for a laid-back look.

available at neimanmarcus.com $88
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Ultracor Ordinate Luxe Knockout Bra

bandier.com

This sleek black-on-black sports bra not only has moisture wicking fabric and ample support for low impact workouts, it also features crisscross straps in the back and two reflective stars.

available at bandier.com $97
SHOP NOW

3
Terez Denim Star Print Leggings

bloomingdales.com

This sleek black-on-black sports bra not only has moisture wicking fabric and ample support for low impact workouts, it also features crisscross straps in the back and two reflective stars.

available at bloomingdales.com $78
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Skechers Nora Euro Star Sneaker

sketchers.com

Forget sacrificing style for comfort with these on-trend sneaks. Skechers offers black and white versions, both adorned with playful metallic silver stars.

available at skecher.com $70
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
Alternative Apparel Printed Meegs Racer Tank

zappos.com

Meet your new go-to tank. The supersoft cotton feels like a second skin, allowing for easy movement, and the vintage wash of the fabric ups the cool factor.

available at zappos.com $32
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
Splendid Ashbury Star Sweatpants

shopbop.com

The definition of comfy and cute: perfect for lounging around or brunching—did we mention the elastic waistband? 

available at shopbop.com $128
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up