7 Stylish Sport Backpacks for Fall

Bloomingdales.com

Trend alert: The latest sport backpacks let you haul everything in style.

October 17, 2017

Backpacks are the definition of convenience, and this fall, they're also an in-demand trend. We love that you can squeeze in as many personal belongings as a handbag without having to worry about sore shoulders, an occupied arm, or a purse strap causing your hair to break (yes, it can happen!). Best of all, the new styles are both practical (thanks to durable materials like nylon and neoprene) as well as grown-up (chic patterns and gold hardware give them an update from the one you had in high school). Here, our favorite sporty-but-chic picks.

1
Chic carryall

Christine Blackburne

This Sol and Selene Cloud Nine backpack is super functional without screaming “high school.”

available at bloomingdales.com $90
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Travel buddy

Christine Blackburne

The Patagonia Lightweight Travel Tote Pack 22L folds into its own pocket.

available at rei.com $79
SHOP NOW

3
Happy sack

Christine Blackburne

Stand out with the fun, graphic stripes on the LeSportsac Urban Backpack.

available at amazon.com $175
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Camo cool

Christine Blackburne

The nine pockets in the MZ Wallace Metro Backpack make organization easy.

available at nordstrom.com $245
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
So sustainable

Christine Blackburne

Awesome feature: the recycled, all-weather fabric of the Fjällräven Re-Kånken.

available at nordstrom.com $90
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
Living large

Bloomingdales.com

Cart all your gear in the expandable Rebecca Minkoff Julian Nylon Backpack.

available at bloomingdales.com $145
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
Tory Spot Soft Nylon Backpack

ToryBurch.com

Gym clothes, sneakers, a makeup bag, and water bottle can all comfortably fit in this poppy red Tory Sport bag.

available at torysport.com $395
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up