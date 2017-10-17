7 Stylish Sport Backpacks for Fall

Trend alert: The latest sport backpacks let you haul everything in style.
Backpacks are the definition of convenience, and this fall, they're also an in-demand trend. We love that you can squeeze in as many personal belongings as a handbag without having to worry about sore shoulders, an occupied arm, or a purse strap causing your hair to break (yes, it can happen!). Best of all, the new styles are both practical (thanks to durable materials like nylon and neoprene) as well as grown-up (chic patterns and gold hardware give them an update from the one you had in high school). Here, our favorite sporty-but-chic picks.
1
Chic carryall
This Sol and Selene Cloud Nine backpack is super functional without screaming “high school.”
2
Travel buddy
The Patagonia Lightweight Travel Tote Pack 22L folds into its own pocket.
3
Happy sack
Stand out with the fun, graphic stripes on the LeSportsac Urban Backpack.
4
Camo cool
The nine pockets in the MZ Wallace Metro Backpack make organization easy.
5
So sustainable
Awesome feature: the recycled, all-weather fabric of the Fjällräven Re-Kånken.
6
Living large
Cart all your gear in the expandable Rebecca Minkoff Julian Nylon Backpack.
7
Tory Spot Soft Nylon Backpack
Gym clothes, sneakers, a makeup bag, and water bottle can all comfortably fit in this poppy red Tory Sport bag.