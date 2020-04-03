Image zoom Getty Images

What do Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus, and Mila Kunis all have in common? Aside from being A-list actresses, they also have all worn Spiritual Gangster clothing on their off days. It seems celebrities can’t get enough of the yoga-inspired line, with its tie-dye sweatshirts and dreamy jumpsuits. Spiritual Gangster is all over the star-studded streets of Los Angeles—and now, the trendy activewear can be yours for up to 40 percent off at Nordstrom’s Spring Sale.

RELATED: Nordstrom's Spring Sale Has Everything You Need to Live Your Best Work From Home Life

Spiritual Gangster is known for its graphic tanks emblazoned with mantras like “good karma” and “happiness is the way.” The feel-good brand promotes positivity and kindness, with a company mission to help “all beings everywhere be happy and free.” For every sale, Spiritual Gangster donates a portion of the proceeds to combating hunger through its partnership with Feeding America.

Image zoom Nordstrom

To buy: Spiritual Gangster Beauty Muscle Tank, $35 (was $58); nordstrom.com

Adorable loungewear AND a noble mission? It’s no wonder actresses like Reese Witherspoon are all over the brand. The bubbly blonde has stepped out in Spiritual Gangster at least four times, and that’s just that we know of. Back in August 2016, Witherspoon was photographed wearing the same “Soul Searcher” tank in multiple colors over the course of one weekend. It seems Witherspoon wears her favorite workout tanks on loop, and who can blame her? That “Soul Searcher” shirt made another appearance two months later, as the athletic actress left a workout class.

Image zoom Getty Images

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon and I Wear the Same Comfy Hoka One One Sneakers to Run Errands

Witherspoon’s “Soul Searcher” shirt is sold out, but you can still get the good vibes flowing with similar Spiritual Gangster styles. You can’t beat the discounts at Nordstrom’s Spring Sale, so now is the time to score some of these celebrity-approved styles for less before the sale ends on April 13.

Spiritual Gangster’s current collection is a colorful lineup of pastels, rainbows, stars, and peppy mottos like “choose happiness.” Inspired by Venice beaches and the promises of a new decade, the line includes supernova tanks and zen-themed sweatshirts. It’s everything you need to look like a dedicated yogi, whether you’re sweating it out on the mat or lounging on the couch.

Image zoom Nordstrom

To buy: Spiritual Gangster Savasana Stripe Pullover, $47 (was $78); nordstrom.com

Spiritual Gangster first rocked my world when I was on a yoga retreat in Bali. Naturally, I decided I needed a steady rotation of tanks proclaiming “namaste all day” to impress my fellow yogis. I turned to Spiritual Gangster for its graphic tanks made of soft, lightweight cotton to keep me cool both on and off the mat. The cute designs would have been enough to keep me coming back for more, but I was further sold by how the high-quality fabrics held up through dozens of wears and washes.

Image zoom Nordstrom

To buy: Spiritual Gangster Essential High Waist Leggings, $74 (was $98); nordstrom.com

Spiritual Gangster is the comfortable yoga brand that yogis swear by. Miley Cyrus practices ashtanga vinyasa yoga six times a week and has also been seen wearing Spiritual Gangster. Coincidence? I think not.

RELATED: The 11 Best Yoga Mats for Every Type of Yogi

You can also reap the benefits of Spiritual Gangster clothing for running, boxing, biking, and many more workouts. These comfy outfits are sufficiently versatile to support different types of sweat sessions. Scurry to checkout during Nordstrom’s Spring Sale if you want to look as sporty chic as the stars. Whether you’re a diehard yogi or have never stepped foot on a mat, you’re bound to look like a pro in these celebrity-worthy styles from Spiritual Gangster.

Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors — straight to your inbox.