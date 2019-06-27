This Is the Only Pair of Spanx You Need If You Struggle With Thigh Chafing 

It’s summer, meaning it’s officially the season for sun dresses, beach days, and…chafing. While thigh gaps would be nice, they aren’t as realistic as Instagram portrays them to be—and sometimes, this means dealing with your thighs chafing when the higher temperatures hit.

I’ve always struggled with wearing shorts, skirts, and dresses in the summer because with every cute outfit, came the unbearable pain of my thighs chafing (whether I was sweating or not). I can’t remember a time in my life where I didn't struggle with chafing, but I’ve learned to accept that this is just how my body is—all the women in my family have larger legs, and I’ve learned to embrace it.

But that doesn’t make chafing any less uncomfortable. I’ve tried almost every solution to prevent chafing, but never found one that worked until my mom introduced me to Spanx when I was a teen—and I haven’t looked back since. I got my first pair when Spanx first launched and loved it for years, but I recently decided to swap out my old pair for Spanx’s best-selling Thinstincts Mid-Thigh Short—and I’m so happy I did, because they are daily lifesavers(especially during the summer). And hey, there’s no harm in wanting to wear shapewear under your outfit on areas that you’re not totally confident about!

The main reason I love this particular pair of Spanx shorts is because of how lightweight they actually are. Since I was used to wearing shapewear made with thicker material, I was concerned that they wouldn’t provide enough support or as much shaping as I wanted—but after my first time wearing them, I instantly knew that wasn’t the case. The spandex-nylon microfiber fabric is super breathable yet still includes a built-in shaping panel in the lower stomach area that helped me feel as tucked in as I wanted to. And if you’ve ever worn a pair of shapewear shorts with an elastic waistband that digs into your stomach, you won’t have to worry about that with this pair—it’s completely elastic-free, so no pinching included! While I mainly wear Spanx to avoid chafing on my legs, this pair also provides a decent amount of sculpting if you want to smooth out areas of your legs or stomach.

Spanx’s shapewear offers three support levels: 1. Smooth, 2. Shape, and 3. Sculpt. The Thinstincts pair falls under the shaping category, meaning it has a medium support level. So if you think you might need more support and shaping, you can also try the shorts in the next level up: the OnCore Mid-Thigh Short ($62; spanx.com). It’s definitely going to be the one I try next!

I’m not the only one who is a huge fan of Spanx shorts—Kylie Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian, and more celebs swear by them for the red carpet (Kardashian has even admitted to wearing two pairs at once). And while Kardashian may have just introduced her own line of shapewear, I’m going to stick to the brand that finally made me feel confident enough to wear dresses—no matter the season.

