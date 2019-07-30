The Kardashians Swear By These Tummy-Shaping Shorts—and They're on Major Sale at Nordstrom Right Now

If you’ve ever wondered how Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Karlie Kloss, and other glamorous celebs get their red carpet ensembles looking so undeniably sleek, we’re here to let you in on this one hack that they all swear by: Spanx shapewear.

Kylie Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, Mindy Kaling, and Karlie Kloss are amongst the many stars who have said they depend on the brand to help them look their best at the most glamorous Hollywood events—in fact, Kim Kardashian has even admitted to wearing two pairs of the shapewear at a time. And celebs aren’t the only ones who are fans of Spanx—tons of customers consider it to be their go-to shapewear brand because the pieces are high-quality, dependable, and most importantly: They just plain work. Many shoppers agree the material gives a seamless, shapely, and super flattering fit under their clothes, but without being too restrictive or uncomfortable.

The best news? You can get some of Spanx’s most popular shapewear pieces, including shaping shorts and underwear, on major sale right now—we’re talking up to 35% off—thanks to Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. Spanx’s compression levels range from light control to firm control, so you can choose the best option based on how tightly you want the undergarment to fit against your body—you’ll find both light and firm options in the Nordstrom sale, along with regular and plus-size fits. If you’re also interested in coverage on the rear and thighs (along with the torso), you can opt for a pair that ends mid-thigh, or go with a traditional fit that’s designed to look like underwear that goes over the stomach.

Regardless of which style you choose, you’ll know exactly what you’re getting from this trusted, dependable brand. You can count on a flattering, high-waisted fit that won’t roll up or down, and lightweight, breathable materials that offer just the right amount of shape.

While many of the most popular Spanx pieces are included in Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, remember that the shopping event only lasts until this Sunday, August 4—and when the sale ends, Spanx’s heavily-discounted prices will go with it. So if you want to try out this Kardashian-approved shapewear for yourself and see if really is as good as everyone says (spoiler alert: it is), you’ll have to act fast and make your purchase while prices are still this low.

