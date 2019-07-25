Gone are the days when leggings were just for the gym or lounging around your house. If I have to wear pants, they might as well be a cozy pair of leggings (even if I'm going to the office), right? That's where the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings ($65; spanx.com) come in handy—they're as comfortable as my softest gym pants, but offer a more dressed-up style that's appropriate for basically any occasion.

This probably isn't the first time you've heard about Spanx's Faux Leather Leggings: They're so wildly popular that they have over 1,600 5-star reviews on Nordstrom's site, and have already sold out twice during this year's Nordstrom Anniversary sale this year alone. The good news? We found them price-matched on Spanx.com for cheaper than ever. (And pro tip, if you sign up for Spanx' email list, you can score an extra 10% off—bringing the price to under $59, which is the lowest we've ever seen them sold for.)

To buy: Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $65 (marked down from $98); spanx.com and nordstrom.com

I'm not usually one to buy viral products, but in this case, curiosity got the best of me. "I'll probably end up returning them," I thought to myself after ordering a pair. "They can't really be that good, right?" Spoiler alert—I was completely wrong. They really are that good—these Spanx leggings are easily the most versatile item in my closet right now, and they have been for the last year.

When I looked in the mirror after trying them on for the first time, it was truly love at first sight: The slick material resembles a sleek leather, but it's super soft to the touch and stretchy enough to move around in. I previously only knew the Spanx brand for it's famous shapewear undergarments, but it turns out the brand's signature fabric technology has a similar shaping effect that's amazing when applied to leggings: The high waist offers "subtle control" that holds you in without feeling too much like a compression top (read: uncomfortable).

In the past, I haven't always felt comfortable wearing leggings without a long top to cover my hips—but these are so flattering, that I don't mind showing off how they look around my midsection. After hearing that they ran small, I decided to size up from my usual small to a medium, and the fit is perfect—not too tight, but still holds me in. Overall, they give you an airbrushed effect that enhances your natural figure—I'm convinced they even make my legs look longer (which is ideal for someone barely over five-feet-tall like me).

The Spanx Faux Leather Leggings come in plus-size and petite sizes, so there's a pair to flatter everyone. Every single woman I've seen in these pants looks absolutely fabulous in them—check it out some of the looks yourself:

Since I've already owned this pair of leggings for a year (time flies when you're making memories in your favorite pants, right?!) I can confirm that there are endless ways to style them. One of my favorite places to wear them is actually to the office, where I pair them with a cropped blouse, oversized blazer, and booties. Add a simple black bootie (my current favorite is the Naturalizer Fairmont) and your coworkers will be asking you where you got your entire outfit, when in reality, you're at the office in leggings that feel like cozy pajamas.

Basically, if you've ever found yourself wearing jeans and wishing you were wearing leggings instead, you're in luck with these pants. I've also worn my Spanx Faux Leather Leggings everywhere from nights out with friends to family parties for special occasions, and I always look perfectly put-together in them. It only makes sense that my favorite leggings are pretty much acceptable attire to wear anywhere but the gym. Though, I do find them to be comfortable enough to wear on more casual occasions as well—especially when paired with my favorite fleece pullover (which is actually on major sale at Nordstrom right now). And they don't stretch out between wears, either, so I can get a handful of uses out of them without worrying about sagging.

I have to admit, I hadn't bought a pair of leggings with such a steep price tag before this—but I've gotten so much wear out of them, that it's been more than worth the cost. While they've been coming in and out of stock at Nordstrom's sale, remember that they're also available at Spanx.com for the same discounted price. You'll want to grab a pair ASAP (along with some of our other favorite leggings) since everything will go back up to full price after the sale ends August 4th at Nordstrom—and we're guessing Spanx will raise their prices then as well.

