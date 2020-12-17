Amazon Shoppers Say This Is the Ultimate Dupe for the Celeb-Loved Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
No one ever said your fanciest pair of pants couldn’t also be your comfiest. At least that’s true of Spanx’s best-selling faux leather leggings ($98; spanx.com), which have fans in celebs like Lizzo and Kelly Clarkson. With a price tag of around $100, however, they might not easily fit into your budget—which is why many Amazon shoppers have turned to an impressive dupe instead.
Ginasy’s Faux Leather Leggings ($30; amazon.com) have nearly 3,500 five-star ratings and several reviews saying they’re just as sleek and comfortable as the more expensive alternative. Available in seven different colors, these faux leather leggings feature a high, slightly compressive waistband that makes them comfortable and form-fitting—so much so that some shoppers prefer to wear them while working out. Others have even said the stretchy leggings are “as comfortable as pajamas.”
Twenty reviews specifically compare them to Spanx’s faux leather option. “I have tried the infamous Spanx faux leather leggings before and they are okay, but I don’t think it’s worth the $98 price tag,” wrote one customer. “What I love about these leggings is that they have a seamless waistband, which Spanx doesn’t have! So [there’s] no cutting into the muffin top area. While these do have a front seam, I found there to be no issues with camel toe.”
Another reason why shoppers love these faux leather leggings is because their inside is lined with fleece—making them especially well-suited to cold climates. “The inside lining is so soft and honestly so warm you could wear these in the dead of winter in Chicago and still be warm,” one five-star reviewer wrote.
Most reviewers say they’re happy with the leggings in their normal size (within the range of XS to XXL), though some suggest sizing down if you’re on the fence and want more of a skin-tight look.
Across the board, though, reviewers say that the leggings are pretty much guaranteed to be a compliment magnet. “These pants are so worth every penny. I’ve never gotten so many compliments or had complete strangers ask where my pants were from, but everyone wanted to know where these were from,” one shopper raved. “You will not be disappointed.”
Typically $40 for the style in black, Ginasy’s faux leather leggings are currently marked down to just $30—about a third of the cost of Spanx’s popular style. It’s time to embrace comfort and style together in one shiny, stretchy, budget-friendly package.
