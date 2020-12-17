Amazon Shoppers Say This Is the Ultimate Dupe for the Celeb-Loved Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Ginasy’s Faux Leather Leggings ($30; amazon.com) have nearly 3,500 five-star ratings and several reviews saying they’re just as sleek and comfortable as the more expensive alternative. Available in seven different colors, these faux leather leggings feature a high, slightly compressive waistband that makes them comfortable and form-fitting—so much so that some shoppers prefer to wear them while working out. Others have even said the stretchy leggings are “as comfortable as pajamas.”