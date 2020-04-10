Image zoom spanx.com

There’s a reason women everywhere rejoice the moment they walk through their front doors and ditch their bras. The boobie-lifting contraptions are modern-day torture devices—they suffocate, squeeze, and pinch. But thanks to Spanx, not every bra is synonymous with discomfort.

The Spanx Bra-llelujah Bralette ($48; spanx.com) is proof that supporting the ladies doesn’t need to be an uncomfortable affair. The lightweight bralette ditches the worst parts of bras—padding, elastic, metal fastenings, and wires—in favor of a pull-on minimalist design. And if you think this equates to zero support, think again.

The bralette is constructed with Spanx’s signature no-dig straps that are wide enough to give breasts a little lift without causing shoulder aches and pains. The patented all-fabric back lends additional support with a second-skin fit that hugs the body and stays in place during wear.

Beyond a clever design, the bralette is also made with a silky-smooth nylon and spandex blend that Nordstrom shoppers declared the softest fabric in their wardrobes. That means you still get the shaping and lifting you want from a bra, but it will feel like you’re wearing nothing.

It also takes into account larger cup sizes. Available in sizes XS–XL, the bralette features extra lining in the cups for the two largest size offerings for extra coverage. As a result, reviewers with cup sizes DD and DDD say the bra offers more than enough support; one reviewer revealed they even wear it for physical activities like yoga. (If you want a little more support, Spanx also offers a lightly lined bralette.)

Deemed everything from a “game changer” to “the old faithful” by customers, this bralette seamlessly fits into a wide range of lifestyles. Perfect for lounging and everyday wear, it’s been worn by women who are pregnant, nursing, or even recovering from surgery. In fact, one reviewer went so far as to call this bra an actual “dream come true” before revealing they “may never buy a regular bra again.”

While the comfy bralette typically retails for $48, Spanx is running a 50%-off flash sale on its plum petal colorway in a handful of styles. That means you can score the Spanx Bra-llelujah Bralette for just $24 for today only. Considering the bra is well worth its full retail value—just ask the hundreds of 5-star reviewers on Nordstrom—this is one deal you won’t want to miss.

