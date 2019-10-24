My job requires me to spend all day, every day researching the latest celebrity-loved product or launch within the health and wellness space. Let’s just say, I’m constantly on the lookout for the next big thing when it comes to activewear and athleisure, and I’m always trying out new options to wear to the gym.

As a result, my collection of workout gear is pretty extensive; it’s a mix between products that I’ve personally purchased and items I’ve been lucky enough to try out for free. Naturally, sifting through this collection can feel pretty overwhelming at times, but there is one go-to set I can *always* count on: my Spanx Look At Me Now Seamless Leggings ($68; spanx.com) and the matching Look At Me Now Low Impact Sports Bra ($48; spanx.com).

Like many people, I originally associated Spanx with shapewear rather than fitness gear. But that all changed when I recently tested Kourtney Kardashian’s favorite leggings. the Spanx Booty Boost Active Leggings ($98; spanx.com). I was immediately impressed by the fit and feel of the performance leggings—which are lightweight, breathable, and comfortable—and became a Spanx devotee seemingly overnight.

As it turns out, I’m not alone in my new obsession with Spanx. Not only is Kardashian a fan, but plenty of other celebrities—including Jessica Alba, Kylie Jenner, Busy Philipps, and Kelsea Ballerini—have all shared their adoration of Spanx on social media, according to Shape.

While there’s a full lineup of activewear available on Spanx, my favorite pieces are from the Look At Me Now collection. Instead of the brand’s lightweight Slim-X material, they’re made with super soft and flexible yarn fabric developed from a nylon and spandex blend. Thicker than your average activewear fabric, it magically keeps your body supported yet unconstricted during workouts.

Despite the thicker construction, I can personally confirm that the entire set is still very breathable. I sweat a lot during my workouts, but I’ve never felt overheated or gotten soaked in sweat while wearing this matching set—even in super intense classes like cycling or HIIT. Plus, the leggings and sports bra have enough coverage that I feel comfortable wearing them for a day of errands rather than an *actual* workout, thanks to the extra layer of fabric.

While I personally love wearing the Look At Me Now bra and leggings together as a set, they're also great as stand-alone pieces.

I love that the seamless leggings still give me the same subtle shaping I expect from Spanx gear, but without any discomfort. They also have a double-layer waistband that never rolls down, so I feel comfortable removing my tank top during a workout without the risk of overexposing myself. Plus, the modern design ditches the center seam—so I never have to worry about a camel toe—and the inclusive sizing (ranging from XS to 3X) is definitely something worth celebrating.

The sports bra doesn’t offer all the inclusive sizes the leggings do, but it does have a similar seamless construction that prevents chafing and irritation. There’s also a special under-bust design that keeps the band in place, so you’ll spend less time adjusting your sports bra during a workout and more time adjusting your form.

Between the racerback cut and the fact that I size down (I opt for a medium rather than a large), I also feel comfortable taking on higher-impact exercises in this bra, despite its low-impact design—a rare feat with my 36C bust size. Plus, the removable pads allows me to really personalize the bra to my preferred fit.

My matching set is in the brand’s trendy black and gray camo print, however, you also score the leggings in six different colorways and the bra in plain back, too. Personally, I can’t wait to expand my collection to include more fun prints and designs—they’re really that good!

While I’ve tested quite a few new pieces the past couple of months, I find myself constantly going back to this set. In fact, I dream of laundry day just because it means I can *finally* bring the leggings and sports bra back into my rotation—at least until my next super sweaty workout.

When you have so much workout gear to sift through, it can be hard to declare that a certain piece is actually your favorite. However, I can say with 100% confidence that this set really is my current go-to—and I have a feeling it’ll be yours, too.

