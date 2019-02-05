The $30 Jeans That Make Sofia Vergara's Curves Look Amazing

While the actress may be known for her glam red carpet looks, a quick scroll through Sofia Vergara's Instagram will clue you in to her preferred everyday style: a comfy pair of jeans.

Whether running errands or enjoying a date night, Vergara has been spotted in ripped skinnies, straight cuffed jeans, and denim joggers, and fittingly captions her Instagram posts #daysofdenim.

So, when we found out that the Modern Family star recently launched a casual and affordable clothing line, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara, exclusively at Walmart.com—featuring lots and lots of denim—we were thrilled.

We've discovered the denim that makes Vergara's curves look so amazing, and now anyone can score them. Twin out with Vergara by snapping up a pair of Sofia Ankle Jeans, her inspiration for the entire brand.

"What would I do without the perfect skinny jean?!?" Vergara wrote on Instagram. "You can wear these 24/7, morning to night, with flats or heels, and at home or out to dinner. It truly is the most dynamic jean in our collection."

Made of comfortable stretch, there are a variety of styles and washes that will fit perfectly into your wardrobe. The best news? Her collection is *so* affordable. Believe it or not, every pair of jeans is priced under $30. From classic skinnies to cuffed straight leg denim to flared jeans, there's something for everyone. Also amazing? All denim bottoms are available in sizes 0-20, so the pieces can fit all body types.

To buy (from left to right): Rosa Lace-Up Curvy Hi Rise Stretch Ankle Jean ($30; walmart.com); Rosa Curvy High Waist Ripped Hem Ankle Jean ($25; walmart.com); Rosa Curvy High Waist Ankle Jean ($24; walmart.com)

"This collection is designed to make you look and feel your best," Vergara captioned one of her Instagram posts. "It's for everybody and every body."

We're adding Vergara's jeans to our shopping cart, STAT—and you should, too. Your booty will thank you!

