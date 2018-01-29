The 10 Best Slip-On Sneakers for Spring

You need this style in your closet before the weather warms up.
Seriously, what's not to love about slip-on sneakers? They're on-trend, ridiculously comfortable, and look great with everything from jeans to dresses to shorts. Plus, no laces to tie means you can take them on and off easily, a bonus on busy mornings.
We know "spring cleaning" calls for emptying closets out, but we're hoping to add a few cute new pairs of these kicks instead. Check out our top picks for comfortable and stylish slip-on sneakers to rock from spring straight into summer.
1
Vans Classic Sneaker
This is one of Vans' most-wanted styles, and the one that helped make slip-on sneakers so popular. For spring, stock up on the classic shoe in versatile hues like Frappe (a soft beige) and Drizzle (a light gray). One thing to note: This style eventually becomes super comfortable, but some people do find that they require a bit of loosening up first. Wear around the house with socks a few times to stretch and soften the heel.
2
Taryn Rose Calandra Slip-On Sneaker
If you're looking for a statement sneaker that's worth the splurge, invest in these unique but wearable slip-ons from Taryn Rose. The black leather and mesh combo is high fashion, but the slip-on shape makes them perfect for any occasion. Rock on the day-to-day, and be sure to snap some street style photos for Instagram when you do.
3
MICHAEL Michael Kors Keaton Slip-On
Perforated dots are so 2017—put a fun twist on the look with these sneakers, which feature tiny perforated stars all over the body. Available in spring-ready shades like light pink, pale blue, light gray, and classic black, they get bonus comfort points for the lightly padded footbeds and stretchy elastic panels that make pulling them on that much quicker and easier.
4
Halogen Mika Slip-On Sneaker
Need a statement slip-on to dress up your jeans-and-a-tee daily uniform? This pair combines comfort with style, thanks to sporty rubber soles and a striped upper with a dramatic bow for nautical vibes. If patterns are your thing, they also come in a chic black floral print, and if you love the silhouette but want a simpler shade, you can also get the look in classic blush.
5
Nike Classic EZ Slip-On Tennis Shoe
Athleisure trends have made brands like Nike the must-haves of the footwear world, and this slip-on style makes a classic white trainer even more wearable. The accordion-pleated tongue is a fun detail, and the clean lines and perforated logo add a stylish, minimalist touch. They come in basic black and a warm tan, too.
6
Steve Madden Ecentrcq
You've probably seen at least one of your friends rocking these fun quilted sneakers, and the gray uppers with white threading really pop for spring. Padded insoles and rubber soles make them durable enough for a day outside—but the quilt fabric is so fab, we wouldn't blame you if you saved these for long walks around the mall. If the gray isn't your style, opt for the classic black or white versions.
7
Kate Spade Lilly Ruffle Slip-On Sneaker
A little frill is a surefire way to add a feminine touch, and the ruffle trim on these slip-ons certainly does the trick. We love the denim for a tomboy-chic look, but they also come in leather, suede, and fun metallics if you're hoping to add more than one to your collection.
8
Onitsuka Tiger by Asics Mexico 66 Slip-On
These tri-color kicks are classic cool, and the grommets for laces (where there are none) give the look a fun edge. This pick is super comfy thanks to mid-sole cushioning and a perforated cushioned footbed, while the suede T-toe overlay adds bonus protection for the front of your foot. This shoe comes in five other monochromatic colorways, but the red, white, and blue gets our vote.
9
Taryn Rose Cecilia High Top Sneaker
Who said slip-ons need to be low-rise? These luxe high tops are the perfect pick to elevate your look. Inspired by the style of a Chelsea boot with a sneaker sole and contoured arch support, they're a must-have for anyone who needs to update their business casual look. Plus, they come in earthy rust and chic black.
10
Bella Vita Ramp II Slip-On Sneaker
Sneakers are often a simple, smooth canvas, but the woven texture on this pair gives a funky feel. With a padded heel and cushioned footbed, you've got the ultimate pick for a day of running errands. Available in light gray, white, blush, and black.