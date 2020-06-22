Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Sneakers are touted as the epitome of comfort thanks to features like cushioning, stabilizing soles, and arch support. But these comfort-focused elements aren’t exclusive to your favorite tennis shoes: They’re also what make Skechers’ On-The-Go 600 Sport Sandals (from $31; amazon.com) a popular pick for thousands of shoppers.

The warm-weather staple combines the breathable open design of sandals with the energy return, comfort, and traction you’d expect from tennis shoes. And reviewers agree the style is just as comfy—if not comfier—than their favorite pairs of sneakers. In fact, 30 reviewers wrote the strappy sandals feel like “walking on a cloud.”

But it’s not an environmental catastrophe causing this phenomenon; rather, it’s the sandals’ contoured footbed that’s made with Goga Mat technology. It feels like a plush yoga mat but has a wavy texture to prevent slipping and sliding when wet. It’s complemented by rebound cushioning to further the cloud-like sensation.

Unlike other sandals, the cushy design accounts for the impact of walking—on average 150-pound woman endures between 900,000 and 1,350,000 pounds of impact during a 3-mile walk. It counters this with a lightweight foam midsole that has built-in memory retention. This allows the shoes to better absorb impact and prevent injuries for your feet, knees, hips, ankles, and back.

Available in 4 neutral colorways, the sporty sandals fall perfectly in line with the ongoing nerdy sandal trend. That means you can wear them with a casual dress or go sporty-chic with a pair of biker shorts. Not only will their aesthetic match up to pricier alternatives like Chacos or Tevas, but they’ll even offer the traction and comfort you’d expect from their counterparts.

Better yet, the shoes are currently marked down in Amazon’s Big Style Sale. Along with offering deals on activewear and accessories, Amazon is offering up to 30% off on Skechers shoes. That means you can score this strappy style for as little as $31 right now. But you’ll want to act fast: Popular Amazon deals are already selling out, and this markdown is sure to be a hit.