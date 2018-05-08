The Best Shoes for Flat Feet, According to Podiatrists

If you have fallen arches, then you know what a pain it can be—literally. Keep your feet happy with these podiatrist-approved shoes for flat feet.

It's estimated that about 30% of people have fallen arches, or what you probably call flat feet. Low arches can cause more problems than you may realize: In addition to tired, achy, and swollen feet, flat arches can bring on bunions, hammertoes, tendonitis, arthritis, and flat-out pain (pun intended).

“Flat feet can be tricky,” says Minnesota-based podiatrist Paul Langer, DPM. “Just because you have flat feet doesn’t mean you’re doomed to have foot problems. Some people do just fine with flat feet.”

And the causes of flat footedness may be just as varied as peoples’ experiences of the condition: “Foot type can be genetic or a result of imbalances and stresses put on the body, so there are many different types of flat feet,” says Emily Splichal, DPM, a New York City-based podiatrist. “Some people have a ‘pancake’ foot, while others are considered more of an over-pronation.”

No matter the shape of your flat foot, good gear is a must for keeping a healthy pep in your step. We talked to experts to figure out what flat-footed shoppers should look for in good-for-you shoes.

Here are eight cute pairs that meet podiatrists’ sole-centered standards.