Super Bowl LIV will go down in history as the night Latina powerhouses Shakira and Jennifer Lopez gave an iconic performance in the big game’s half-time show. The 14-minute set included a spectacular exhibit of Jennifer Lopez’s strength on the pole, endless evidence of Shakira’s skills on the dance floor, and an undeniable display of endurance by both women.

Naturally, we couldn’t help but wonder how they prepared for such a powerful set. Instagram, where the stars have more than 173 million Instagram followers combined, became the first stop in our stalking spiral, and where we made the ultimate discovery: Shakira is an Asics fan.

Shakira posted two separate Instagram posts wearing Asics shoes recently, including a video with Anna Kaiser (her personal trainer of 10 years) and a chaotic-yet-relatable clip of what it’s like to work out around kids. The Hips Don’t Lie singer didn’t reveal her exact pair in either post—we’ll be waiting, Shakira—but they do look suspiciously close to the sneaker brand’s popular Gel-Kayano 26 style ($160; zappos.com).

The cushioned kicks are the latest model of Asics’ Gel Kayano design, which emphasizes comfort with special gel inserts embedded into both the rear and forefoot of the shoe. This addition not only reduces the impact of shock, but also smooths the weight transition between the ball and heel of the foot with each step. The final result is an unbelievably comfortable sneaker that’s also a favorite of stars like Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Additional features include a foam insole that keeps the construction lightweight while offering better breathability, a dynamic support system to increase the overall stability of the shoe, and an improved heel design that offers additional support. It even has a built-in guidance line to improve the efficiency your gait while maintaining the shoe’s overall structure.

To buy: Asics Gel-Kayano 26, $160; zappos.com

Available in 14 different colorways, the supportive shoes are already a top pick among runners, with one Zappos reviewer revealing they feel like they “could run forever” in these sneakers. But you don’t have to be a marathoner to appreciate Asics’ innovative design. In a recent interview with Parade, Shakira’s trainer shared the star’s workout routine leading up to the Super Bowl, and running was noticeably absent. Instead, Shakira dons the shoes during strength-training circuits and dance cardio routines, proving they can be worn whenever, wherever.

While emulating her footwear choice in the gym won’t lead to getting abs like hers—we can only dream—it does put us one step closer to the Colombian singer’s strenuous fitness routine. Now excuse us, we have to get back to “researching” Shakira’s Insta feed.

