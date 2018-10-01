15 Self-Care Gifts You Can Buy Yourself on Amazon

This year, stuff your own stocking with these incredible Amazon finds.
Whether it’s giving back to those less fortunate or gifting thoughtful presents to those you love, the holiday season is all about giving. And it's totally OK to treat yourself while you're at it: Given how hectic this time of year is, the holiday season is a great opportunity to practice some cozy self-care while you're holed up indoors. From luxurious bamboo sheets to a salon-worthy hair dryer, here are 15 genius products to add to your Amazon shopping cart for the most important person in your life: yourself.
1
The Face Shop Full Facial Mask Sheet 10-Pack
Your skin will thank you for investing in these soothing sheet masks. They're packed with essential vitamins that instantly hydrate dry winter skin without leaving behind sticky residue. Each one targets different skincare concerns, such as acne, hyperpigmentation, and signs of aging.
2
Homesick Scented Candle
If you can’t make it home for the holidays, this is the perfect gift to remind yourself of your state. Each scent is handcrafted to embody the feeling, smells, and memories of each U.S. state. Plus, the candles are made of all-natural soy wax and have 60-80 hour burn time.
3
Australian Sheepskin Pelt Ivory Rug
Give your home an instant cozy upgrade with this supersoft, hypoallergenic, 100% sheepskin rug. Measuring approximately 22 by 34 inches, it can serve as a seat cover, area rug, blanket, or a comfy nap spot for pets.
4
VicTsing Aromatherapy Oil Diffuser
Hydrate your dry winter skin and get a better night's sleep with this chic aroma diffuser. It can produce up to 30ml of moisture per hour, giving out smooth mists of essential oils to fill up any room.
5
Echo Dot
This smart home device (with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant) allows you to play music, order food, even turn off the lights without having to lift a finger. The Dot comes in a range of colors and is perfect for the busy multitasker. Plus, it’s a total steal!
6
Snuggle-Pedic Pillow
No more turning your pillow over to the cool side: Snuggle-Pedic’s hypoallergenic memory foam pillow keeps you cool all night long. We also love that it adjusts to each position you sleep in, conforms to your neck, and doesn't require constant fluffing.
7
Elchim 3900 Healthy Ionic Hair Dryer
The Elchim 3900 reduces drying time by more than 30% (in other words, your morning routine just got a lot faster). It's lightweight, quiet, and features far infared technology to protect hair from heat damage. As a bonus, it's also designed to eliminate static electricity, so you'll look like you just stepped out of the salon.
8
Royal Hotel Bamboo Sheets
You’ll feel like you’re in a five-star hotel every night, thanks to these silky-soft, luxurious sheets. The bamboo-cotton blend will keep you comfy and cool.
9
Shibari Mini Halo Vibrator
This sleek toy is one of Amazon’s bestsellers for a reason: With 20 different vibration patterns and a powerful motor, the Shibari is the perfect way to unwind with some solo sexy time. Plus, it's USB-rechargeable, waterproof, and small enough to fit in your purse.
10
Because sweeping is the worst, this year, treat yourself to the latest iRobot Roomba. The bestselling "robot vacuum" is cooler than ever, thanks to a virtual wall barrier (read: more control over where your Roomba cleans in the room), brushes that can pick up even the smallest of debris, and an accompanying app. Plus, it can run for a full 90 minutes without needing to be recharged.
11
Philips Sonicare Flexcare Plus Sonic Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush
Have you been wanting an electric toothbrush? Now is the time to treat yourself, and this one is the best of the best. (It even got the dermatologist stamp of approval in our roundup of the all-time best electric toothbrushes.)
12
Sunday Riley Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream
Dry winter skin has met its match, thanks to this luxurious Sunday Riley moisturizer. It's a "water cream," which means it has a gel-like consistency that leaves skin perfectly hydrated but never greasy (in other words, it's a great choice for those with oily skin).
13
Witty Jade Roller
Turn your bathroom into a spa with this beautiful jade roller, which will set you back just $15. Gently use it to massage your face, neck, and under-eye area to reduce puffiness and boost circulation (tip: it feels extra-amazing over a sheet mask).
14
NanoSteamer
Another home spa must-have? A facial steamer. This one, an Amazon bestseller, is a true three-in-one device: you can use it to open up pores right before cleansing and exfoliating, or as an in-room humidifier and towel warmer.
15
Oral Essentials Whitening Strips
So you want a whiter smile, but your teeth are super sensitive. Enter these whitening strips: they contain Dead Sea salt, coconut oil, sage oil, and lemon peel oil to lift stains gently, sans pain.