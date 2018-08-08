I Never Liked Wearing Bras—Until I Found This Ridiculously Comfortable Seamless Bralette

When I was younger, I was always told that having small breasts was a blessing. "It’s just so much easier, trust us," my cleavage-bearing friends would repeat over and over again. Luckily, I could almost always find my size on shopping racks, my boobs didn’t bounce around or hurt when I ran, and there were times when there was no need for me to even wear a bra. Still, I was embarrassed to change for P.E. in the women’s locker room in high school because I felt didn't have a womanly figure. I’d sadly trudge past Target’s bikini tops in the summer, thinking I wasn’t curvy enough to wear them.

But as I got older and started to take birth control pills to regulate my period, my body surprised me: I got boobs. Silicone nipple covers were no longer an adequate form of coverage. I was 19 when I finally bought a proper bra with cups and straps—all the bells and whistles—and I was thrilled to have finally entered womanhood. But as many of us know, wearing a bra isn't what it's cracked out to be. The bands are too big or small, the cups gape, the straps pinch and dig, causing skin by your armpits to bulge or worse, roll. I’ve tried push-up, demi, balconette, plunge, and T-shirt bras, and not one has stuck. After years of switching birth control methods, my bust fluctuated in size and the bras in my top drawer were doing the bare minimum—never a perfect fit. I'm sure I'm not the only one who had never found a bra that truly fit well.

That is, until the day I came across a seamless bralette that my hands could not stop touching. It was seriously so soft and stretchy, all the things I had been missing in a bra. How could this be? I had to have it. I was leaving for a flight to Florida, so threw it on under my T-shirt, and didn’t take it off the entire weekend except to sub in a swimsuit. (A little gross, maybe, but it was that comfortable.)

The bralette withstood the Florida heat and humidity, no small feat. I wore it beneath a low-cut sundress for dinner one night, and when my boyfriend rubbed his hand on my back, he looked confused. "Are you wearing a bra?" he asked, eyebrows raised, slight smile. It feels like second-skin. I even slept in it one night. Normally, I would have never even entertained the idea of hitting the sheets in something as constricting and uncomfortable (hello, wires!) as a bra, but this was like having clouds strapped around my chest.

Soma.com

Soma’s Enbliss Wireless Bralette has no wires, hooks, or hardware, so slipping it on is as easy as pulling on a T-shirt. That means no more awkwardly putting your bra on backwards (to find those tiny hooks) then sliding the cups around to the front. I wouldn’t say that most bralettes were made to be particularly supportive, but this is where Soma breaks the mold. The Enbliss bralette has wide straps that are extra supportive and don’t dig into your shoulders. Also good: it has removable cups if you prefer full nipple coverage, or just a fuller look. Plus, the V-shaped back and front makes it versatile enough to wear with different necklines. Score.

At this point I should actually invest in more colors (loving the adobe rose, slated grey, and classic black), because I’m currently wearing mine almost every day. Fortunately, this bra won't break the bank. At $44 (on soma.com), it's super affordable and can be used as an every day bra and even a sports bra for low-impact workouts.

On the fence? The hundreds of glowing five-star reviews on Soma’s website might be enough to sway you. “It will be first in my gear bag for my hiking and camping trip this year," one reviewer raved. "I also have worn it for daily wear and it’s a smooth fit under clothing." Plus, it works well for a range of cup sizes. “I am a D cup, and as many other reviewers said, they give more support than a typical bralette,” wrote another reviewer.

Did we mention how soft and comfy the Soma Enbliss is? "I had breast cancer, a mastectomy and subsequent reconstruction two years ago," another reviewer shared. "Since then I have not been able to find any bra that didn’t hurt when I wore it and I have tried several. When I tried this one on I couldn’t believe how soft and perfect it was. I bought two to try them for a few days but am definitely buying more. I couldn’t be happier!”

The reviewers range in age from 30s to 70s, proof that this is clearly a universally-loved style—meaning you’ll be in the best of company. I'm officially obsessed, and trust me, you will be, too.