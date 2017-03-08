12 Sandals With Arch Support for Walking Around All Day

Enjoy a pain-free summer with these stylish and supportive sandals.
Every year, it feels so good to put away winter boots and slip into a fresh pair of stylish sandals—that is, until you spend your first full day walking around in them. Unsupportive footwear can leave you with tender, achy arches, and many sandals leave you more prone to blisters, rolled ankles, and tripping. So this year, don't waste your time on sandals that lack the arch support you need—you only get to wear them a few months of the year, after all. With the help of podiatrists, we've picked out 12 comfortable sandals with arch support that give you the look you want, minus the pain, even if you have collapsed arches or plantar fasciitis. All of them feature durable cushioned and contoured footbeds with ample arch support, plus shock-absorbing soles with plenty of traction, slippage-preventing straps, and soft uppers that will never blister your feet. Wear them to the beach, the bar, the office, and beyond, all in perfect comfort. Happy walking!
1
Merrell Solstice Flip Flop
Nope, flip-flops aren't always bad for your feet. These feature a cushioned heel, supported arches, and a durable, grippy sole.
2
Kork-Ease Amboy Slide Sandal
Full-grain leather straps cross over the front of your foot, ensuring a snug fit. The cushioned cork footbed is lightweight and provides ample arch support.
3
Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Sandal
Birks are back in a big way, and it's easy to see why: The classic sandal provides the same arch support and long-time wear you've come to expect from the brand, but now in lush prints and colors, like this flashy rose-gold pair.
4
Aertrex Zara
Full-grain leather upper is accented with metal accents that double as adjustable D-rings. A memory foam footbed contours to the unique shape of your foot.
5
UGG Kari Sandal
These sandals provide the same comfort as the brand's furry winter boots, but snow and cold will be the furthest thing from your mind after you slip them on.
6
OluKai Po'iu
You'd never guess by this sandal's stylish, strappy design that this brand is a favorite among podiatrists. The leather-lined soles are anatomically contoured, and all those straps across the forefoot prevent slippage.
7
ECCO Damara Sandal
These clean and cool sandals were designed for walking. They're lightweight yet sturdy, and will keep you comfortable even when you're on your feet all day. The soft leather straps never rub or cause blisters.
8
Mephisto Helen Twist
A new take on the classic flip-flop, this sandal's braided strap holds the foot in place while also providing added flair. The SOFT-AIR sole absorbs shock for a comfy walk.
9
Vionic Sosha Sandal
Don't let the playful fringe fool you—these sandals offer serious arch support. The podiatrist-designed footbed puts your foot into the ideal position for comfort.
10
Clarks Corsio Amelia
This streamlined sandal pairs as well with jean shorts as it does with a flirty sundress, making it your go-to all through summer.
11
Naot Rianna Crosscross Sandal
These no-slip sandals feature an adjustable strap and a contoured footbed that will keep your arches happy. The flexible textured sole makes this pair ideal for walking all day.
12
Munro Pisces
Office-appropriate with a slingback design, these sandals are also a perfect travel companion. They're lightweight, soft, and provide cushioned comfort.