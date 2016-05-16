Say Goodbye to Blisters With These Super-Comfy Running Socks

Put an end to dreadful blisters once and for all.
There’s nothing worse than developing a painful blister after a run. In addition to wearing running shoes that fit properly, a good pair of socks is crucial for preventing blisters when exercising.
When you’re shopping for socks, look for a pair that’s designed specifically for runners (for example, they may have back tabs or extra arch support) and is made with a blend of breathable materials. Here, our top picks that will keep your feet supported and comfortable during even your longest runs.
1
Stance Women’s Dip Low Fusion Athletic Low Cut Sock
No more bunching: Thanks to a deep heel pocket and anatomically accurate fit, these socks will stay securely in place while the miles fly by.
2
Nike Elite Lightweight No-Show Tab
If you need extra arch support, look no further. This pair boasts arch compression for a comfortable, supportive fit. A heel pull tab means you’ll be able to slip them on and off with ease.
3
Asics Women’s Intensity Single Tab Socks
Keep your feet supported and dry without blowing your budget, thanks to this great value three-pack. These socks are made with breathable polyester blend fabric and have comfy cushioning.
4
Balega Women’s Enduro No Show
A seamless toe is essential to avoid bunching. Bonus: This pair comes in plenty of pretty pastel hues to match your running outfit.
5
SmartWool PhD Run Ultra Light Micro
Wool might not be the first material you think of for running socks, but this fabric is great at regulating temperatures—both in warmer and cooler months—and will keep feet dry.
6
Brooks Essential Tab Socks
A must-have for your sock drawer, this classic pair has it all: a back tab that cushions and protects against chafing; nylon heel reinforcement to prevent holes; and comfortable, moisture-wicking fibers.
7
Bombas Originals Ankle
These brightly-colored socks have a back tab, Y-stitch heel, and performance foot bed. And for every pair that’s purchased, Bombas will donate a pair to a homeless shelter.