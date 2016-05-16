Say Goodbye to Blisters With These Super-Comfy Running Socks

Put an end to dreadful blisters once and for all.

There’s nothing worse than developing a painful blister after a run. In addition to wearing running shoes that fit properly, a good pair of socks is crucial for preventing blisters when exercising.

When you’re shopping for socks, look for a pair that’s designed specifically for runners (for example, they may have back tabs or extra arch support) and is made with a blend of breathable materials. Here, our top picks that will keep your feet supported and comfortable during even your longest runs.