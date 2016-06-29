The Best Running Shorts for Women, According to Health's Editors

The running shorts we wear for comfortable, chafe-free workouts.
Besides your sneakers, what you put on your legs can have a big impact on your runs (chafing anyone?!). With the weather warm throughout most of the country, now is the time to swap out running leggings for more heatwave-friendly running shorts. But as all of us runners know, not all shorts are created equally. From marathoners to former track stars, the editors here at Health love to run, so we rounded up their go-to shorts.
1
Nike Dry Tempo Shorts
“The Nike Tempo shorts have been my go-to ever since my high school cross-country days. While the style has stayed pretty constant over the years, Nike frequently rolls out new color and pattern options, making it fun to collect multiple pairs (guilty!) More importantly, they fit great, feel airy, and stay comfortable through every mile. When I lived in California, I’d even wear them into the ocean mid- beach run, and they’d still stay comfy during the trek home—if that’s not a testament to their wicking fabric, I don’t know what is.” –Kristine Thomason, Assistant Editor
2
Brooks Greenlight 7" Short Tight
“I don't like loose shorts— too much potential for them to move around and shift while you are running (translation: CHAFING!). But every biker-style running short is not crated equal. Some have weirdly harsh fabric, or they just suck the life out of you. These, however, are super-soft and comfortable and they fit my curves well. I don't notice them at all while I am running, which is the mark of a good product (in my opinion). Bonus: there are pockets in the wide waistband that are big enough for a cell phone. (Full disclosure: I have never put anything into the pockets, so I cannot confirm or deny that).”–Rozalynn Frazier, Senior Fitness Editor
3
Asics Squad Split Short
“I love my Asics! They are light yet offer good stability, and they stand up well to my run-in-all-weather abuse.”–Beth Lipton, Food Director
4
MPG Finish Lined Running Shorts
“I love these because they have a zip pocket on the back for holding your keys. So much more secure than just a little pocket on the inside like other shorts have!”–MaryAnn Barone, Social Media Editor
5
Nike 3” Tempo Modern Embossed Shorts
“The inner pocket is great for a key and fits my iPod nano that I can’t run without! The colors of the shorts are fun and stay vibrant, plus the shorts themselves last forever. They’re great for running errands or hanging out on the weekends too. Also, I don’t know why but I can’t run in a short that doesn’t have that built-in brief.”–Jordan Smith, Assistant Fitness Editor
6
Brooks Chaser 5" Running Shorts
"I'm proud of my athletic, muscular thighs, but there's nothing I hate more than chub rub when I'm working out. That's why I love these Brooks shorts. The 5-inch inseam is a little longer than most running shorts, so they're just long enough to help me avoid skin-to-skin thigh contact. But they're not so long that they look frumpy—they're just right!" —Christine Mattheis, Deputy Editor