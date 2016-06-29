The Best Running Shorts for Women, According to Health's Editors

“I don't like loose shorts— too much potential for them to move around and shift while you are running (translation: CHAFING!). But every biker-style running short is not crated equal. Some have weirdly harsh fabric, or they just suck the life out of you. These, however, are super-soft and comfortable and they fit my curves well. I don't notice them at all while I am running, which is the mark of a good product (in my opinion). Bonus: there are pockets in the wide waistband that are big enough for a cell phone. (Full disclosure: I have never put anything into the pockets, so I cannot confirm or deny that).”–Rozalynn Frazier, Senior Fitness Editor