Meghan Markle's Go-To Flats Brand Just Launched a New Zodiac Collection

Last fall, Meghan Markle stepped out in Sydney, Australia wearing a pair of pointed toe flats from up-and-coming footwear brand Rothy's. We immediately fell in love with the shoe, and not just because they had& the Duchess's stamp of approval: Rothy's signature knitted flats are super stylish, made of recycled plastic fibers, and machine-washable, so you can continue wearing them year after year.

Oh, and they're crazy comfortable. As Health features director Catherine DiBenedetto—who has been wearing her flax-colored pair for a few years now—previously raved, "I can wear them with almost anything. ... And they've never made my feet hurt. I wear them all day long, with zero complaints."

Rothy's also sells a round toe flat, loafer, and sneaker in addition to the pointed flats. And now, the brand is kicking off 2019 with a new style that takes its inspiration from the stars.

The Zodiac collection, which launches today on rothys.com, features navy loafers with a shimmery celestial pattern at the toe of one and heel of the other. The shoes are available in every zodiac sign.

DiBenedetto has been testing a pair for the past few weeks and says they're every bit as comfortable as her go-to pointy flats.

"I didn't think that any shoe could be as comfortable as [those], but with a bigger toe box, the loafers are even nicer to my feet." she says. "I walk a mile to work every day and these are definitely up for the task—no need to change in and out of sneakers for my commute, and the navy color goes with plenty of outfits."

Although she says that she's typically avoided loafers ("I thought they were too formal for my style"), DiBenedetto notes that the knit material makes these loafers feel more casual and laid back than others on the market. "Plus, with the embroidered zodiac signs, they are cute and fun, and not preppy at all."

You can shop the full collection now at rothys.com. Like the original Rothy's loafer, the shoes in the Zodiac collection retail for $165 and are available in sizes 5 to 12 (with half sizes). And who knows—maybe Markle, who is a Leo, will soon be spotted in a pair of her own.

