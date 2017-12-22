8 Rose Gold Sneakers You Can Wear with Everything

Nordstrom

Get your hands on a pair of these dreamy rose gold sneakers before they sell out. 

Christine Mattheis
December 22, 2017

Rose gold is having a moment, and you'll be seeing it everywhere this season—not just at the jewelry counter. And since stylish sneakers are set to be one of the biggest fashion trends of 2018, it should come as no surprise that there are tons of rose gold shoes available now. So whether you're looking for a daring way to ditch your stilettos or just want a pair of cool kicks to go with your yoga leggings, there's a fabulous pair for you on this list. 

1
APL 'Techloom Pro' Running Shoe

Nordstrom

These muted rose gold and white sneakers are the perfect option to incorporate the trendy shade into your go-to gym look. Grab your favorite leggings and take the athleisure trend by storm.

available at nordstrom.com $160
2
Keds for Kate Spade New York Glitter Sneaker

keds.com

Preppy Keds go glam with the addition of pink sparkles and satin laces.

available at keds.com $80
3
TOMS Petal Grosgrain Women's Classics

toms.com

Have any winter weddings? Slide off your heels and into these rose gold slip-ons for the reception. And don't forget: With every pair of TOMS purchased, the company donates a pair of shoes to a child in need.

available at toms.com $55
4
Superga 2750 Metallic Lace-Up Sneakers

lordandtaylor.com

This beloved Italian shoe brand always offers on-trend shades, including a rose-gold version of the 2750.

available at lordandtaylor.com $79
5
Dolce Vita Nate High Top Sneaker

Nordstrom

These high-tops scream sporty chic, thanks to their trendy silhouette and metallic finish. Step into these and become the queen of street style, instantly.

available at nordstrom.com $75
6
Steve Madden Breeze Faux Fur Pom Sneaker

Nordstrom

If you gravitate towards rose gold's feminine vibes, you'll love this pick for the hidden wedge and huge, fluffy pink pom!

available at nordstrom.com $54
7
Klub Nico Stefani Sneaker

Nordstrom

If a more matte look is your speed, opt for these pink leather sneakers with just a touch of shimmery rose gold metallic goodness.

available at nordstrom.com $207.95
8
Steve Madden Gills Platform Slip-On Sneaker

Nordstrom

A classic slip-on is always on trend, and the metallic finish gives these an added edge that's still perfect for everyday wear.

available at nordstrom.com $80
