As the days get shorter, getting your run in after work inevitably means hitting the pavement at dusk or even after the sun has already set. While exercising is important for your health, staying safe should be your number one priority.

With this in mind, athletic brands from adidas to ASICS have added cool new reflective features to their latest collections. From shorts designed specifically for nighttime runners to a baseball-style cap with piping that glows in the dark, these picks will keep you protected from street traffic. And don't fret—they're still super stylish.