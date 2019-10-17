Reese Witherspoon's Comfy Sneakers Totally Steal the Show in Her First TikTok Video

Reese Witherspoon may be a social media pro, but the Big Little Lies actress recruited her 15-year-old son, Deacon Phillippe, to teach her the ways of one of the newest platforms, TikTok. If some of you old-timers are thinking what is TikTok (guilty!), you’re not alone. If you’re not a teen or member of Gen Z, you might be wondering what all the fuss is about.

“Deacon, this is very important. I’ve brought you here, because I have some questions for you,” Witherspoon says in the Instagram video. I don’t know about you, but when I was a teenager, that line coming from my parents placed the fear of god inside of me. Instead, the 43-year-old mom asks, “For all the moms out there, what is TikTok?” Deacon explains that it’s basically a “short-form video platform,” in which users can lip sync to songs or dance in a 15 second clip. Witherspoon then poses a question to her son, “Should I be on TikTok?”— which we are all screaming yes to.

We don’t know what we did in this life to deserve it, but Witherspoon offers a behind-the-scenes look into the making of her TikTok debut, so cancel all your plans. For the next hour (or two), you’ll be watching her video on repeat. Trust me.

Witherspoon starts by busting out some hilarious (yet very hip) mom dance moves that have us actually cry laughing. Please, don’t let this video ever end. But Deacon seems less than impressed. “Yeah… this is so embarrassing,” he says and cues the videographer to cut the video. After all of her moves are basically shot down by her teenage son, the video cuts to the A-lister’s first-ever Tik Tok performance, and it definitely feels a lot more authentically “Reese” to us.

In the sequence, Witherspoon first spins around to face the camera in a pair of black sunglasses while the song “Mister Sandman” plays. She then holds a blue Hydroflask bottle up to her cheek, slingshots a pink scrunchie at the camera, and ends her video holding her English Bulldog in her lap. Um, the perfect TikTok video—don’t argue with us. Once the star’s 15 seconds of fame are up (maybe not in Witherspoon’s case though), she proposes a couple of TikTok usernames for her son’s approval. However, both ReeseTik and ReeseTok get a hard no from Deacon. LOL.

While we thoroughly enjoyed the entertainment and think Witherspoon totally crushed it, we couldn’t help but notice her super cute outfit. A fall-appropriate check shirt, slightly flared denim, and a pair of sporty, retro, and very on-trend white sneakers—which clearly stole the show. After doing some digging online, we found the exact Tretorn Rawlins 8 ($75; zappos.com) that Witherspoon was rocking in her TikTok debut, and apparently they’re one of her favorites—she’s posted other photos sporting the adorable kicks on Instagram. The bad news is that they’re nearly sold out and only available in a few sizes, so you’ll have to act fast if you want to steal her style.

Luckily, we discovered that the Rawlins 8 sneakers are not the only Tretorns Witherspoon loves. Over the summer, she posted a photo to Instagram posing with a beach cruiser in a seersucker dress and white nylon sneakers.The Tretorn Hayden Sneakers ($90; amazon.com) feature a green back panel and black and white patterned laces, adding a pop of color to any outfit—and yet they are still versatile enough to sport in winter since they play nicely with jumpsuits, as well as sweaters and your favorite jeans. The good news? They are still available in a ton of sizes on Amazon, so snap them up while you still can!

We will forever be grateful for Witherspoon’s first TikTok (thank you Deacon for humoring your mama!), not only because it made us laugh until our cheeks hurt (and made us realize that Reese is just like all of us), but also because we discovered another awesome comfy sneaker brand that we can add to our rotation. Oh, and if you want to OD on more videos from Witherspoon, you can check out her official TikTok page, @officialreesetiktok. You’re welcome.

To buy: Tretorn Hayden Sneakers ($90; amazon.com)

