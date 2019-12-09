Among her many accolades, it's safe to say Reese Witherspoon also takes the cake for having one of the most impressive sneaker collections out there. From her classic Tretorns to her trendy Vejas, Reese has put us on to just about every comfortable and stylish sneaker we’ve come to love, and for that, we love her even more.

RELATED: A Comprehensive Guide to Reese Witherspoon’s Comfortable and Stylish Sneaker Collection

But no single sneaker brand in (what I’d like to imagine is) Reese’s very expansive shoe closet compares to her affinity for HOKA One One, a brand she’s been spotted in many times over the last year. Founded in 2009 by French trail runners, HOKA and its highly-cushioned sneakers have been around for awhile—but with celebs like Reese, Britney Spears, and Katie Holmes now wearing them on the regular, they’ve recently become even more popular amongst elite runners and casual wearers alike.

Over the weekend, Reese wore a pair of the brand’s comfy Clifton 6 sneakers while out walking her dog, and then again on a shopping excursion in LA. While I unfortunately do not have an adorable french bulldog, I do, however, own the same pair of sneakers Reese sported for the occasion—and I also wore them while running errands this weekend on the opposite coast.

Truthfully, when I came across the photos of Reese’s casual day look only to realize we opted for just about the same all-black outfit and HOKA sneaks, I felt like I had accomplished enough for a Monday. I wanted to shout from the rooftops (figuratively, of course) about how much I love the sneakers both Reese and I can’t stop wearing.

I haven’t always been much of a practical shoe person, but moving to New York City changed a lot of things—including my sensibility in footwear. Last year, I started running in HOKA One One sneakers based on my marathon runner dad’s recommendation, and immediately fell in love with the lightweight, insanely comfy sneaks. So much so that I snagged another pair just to wear for walking and generally putting in miles while running errands around the city. The Clifton sneakers in particular are my go-to commuting shoes, since they match just about everything in my wardrobe without looking too wild when I’m in transit. Plus, they’re so lightweight that I can carry them around without even feeling them in my bag.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Owns so Many Pairs of These Sneakers That She’s Constantly Wearing Them

Image zoom nordstrom.com

To buy: HOKA One One Clifton 6 Running Shoe, $130; nordstrom.com

While the HOKA One One Clifton 6 sneakers have the stamp of approval from Reese Witherspoon, they’re also backed by an award from the American Podiatric Medical Association for a smart design that promotes good foot health. And once you try them on—whether to run or walk—I promise no sneaker will compare to the cloudlike cushion and support.

This this isn’t the first time Reese has worn a pair of HOKAs out and about, but it’s the first I’ve seen her wear this particular pair. Like most sneakers, you’ll find HOKA One One sneaks in plenty of bold colorways, but I’m particularly fond of the blacke colorway (and so is Reese!) since it goes with everything.

You can head to Nordstrom to shop the comfy sneakers both Reese Witherspoon and I deem worthy of weekend errands (and just about every other outing). I promise your feet will thank you.

Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors — straight to your inbox.