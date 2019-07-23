Reese Witherspoon Owns So Many Pairs of These Sneakers That She's Constantly Wearing Them

With so many celebrities touting their health and wellness secrets, it can be difficult to navigate which claims are legit (and which are really just paid promotions). But when a celebrity returns to the same item over and over again, it’s safe to say they actually like the product.

Case in point: After numerous photographs of Reese Witherspoon working out in the Asics Gel-Kayano 25 Running Shoes ($100, was $160; zappos.com) have surfaced, it’s obvious that the Big Little Lies actress truly likes her Asics. She likes them so much, in fact, that she even owns multiple pairs of these tech-driven running shoes.



Of course, the blonde Oscar winner isn’t the only celebrity sporting these shoes around Hollywood. Other sneaker queens, including Jennifer Garner and Alessandra Ambrosio, also keep a few pairs of Asics in their everyday sneaker rotation.

But you may be wondering, what makes the Asics running shoes so special (other than the celeb stamp of approval)? As it turns out, the Japanese footwear company focuses on technological advances in its shoe designs that can help improve overall performance.

The brand’s Gel-Kayano 25 model that Reese is often seen wearing is a stability-focused shoe, designed for runners who overpronate (meaning their feet tend to roll inward). To help with pronation, the shoe structure emphasizes stability with a vertical groove along the sole that enhances natural gait and adds additional support to the midfoot area.

To buy: Asics Gel-Kayano 25, $100 (marked down from $160); zappos.com

Thanks to Asics’ patented FLYTEFOAM technology that completely cushions the foot, the running shoes are super lightweight—in fact, this material is 55% lighter than the industry standard EVA foam. There’s also a gel cushioning system that helps shock absorption during impact, and a midsole with 3 millimeters of additional height to relieve any tension in the Achilles.

Even if you’re not worried about overpronating, these trusty shoes are still a great option for all the support, stability, and comfort you need. You can also check out some of the other top-quality models that this trusted footwear brand has to offer: The GT-2000 Trail Sneaker ($108, was $120; zappos.com), Gel-Nimbus sneaker ($150; zappos.com), and Gel-Cumulus sneaker ($80, was $120; zappos.com) all offer the same gel cushioning technology, but are designed for neutral runners with minimal or no pronation.

Regardless of your pronation, you’ll definitely want to try out your own pair of A-lister-approved Asics ASAP. The best news? You can save big on many of Asics’ most popular shoe styles right now as part of Zappos’ 20th Anniversary Sale, including Reese’s very own sneakers for a whopping 38% off! But don’t hesitate too long—the sale ends in just a few days on Sunday, and these comfy shoes will return to full price.

