Rebel Wilson Just Wore the Cutest One-Piece Swimsuit—and You Can Score a Dupe from $17

While you might not be able to snap up Wilson's exact swimsuit anymore, luckily there are plenty of dupes for the black surf suit, with prices starting at just $17 for one that looks almost exactly like the original. If you're in the market for a new one-piece for all your warm-weather adventures, look no further than this celeb-approved style. Keep scrolling for five short-sleeved swimsuits that'll help you steal Wilson's flawless look.