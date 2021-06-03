Rebel Wilson Just Wore the Cutest One-Piece Swimsuit—and You Can Score a Dupe from $17
If you were scrolling through social media after Memorial Day weekend, you likely stumbled upon Rebel Wilson's swimsuit picture on Instagram that has since gone viral. The 41-year-old actress and comedian posed beachside in Palm Beach, Florida rocking a straw sun hat, oversized sunnies, Givenchy slides, and a sleek short-sleeved swimsuit. Wilson's photo comes over a year after she declared 2020 as her "Year of Health," during which she lost 60 pounds.
"Palm Beach-ing 🏝 I think I wanna move to Florida now," Rebel captioned her post. While the gold sandy beach and turquoise water backdrop is indeed captivating, it's really her confident power stance and surf-inspired, zip-up one-piece that stole the show. Fans rushed to the comments to support the actress with "She said hot girlll summerrrr 🔥🔥🔥," "Fantastic Rebel. Keep inspiring 🔥👏," and "Where did you get that swimsuit!? 😍🔥🙌❤️"
Wilson may not have tagged the brand behind her chic one-piece, but with a little sleuthing, her fans quickly figured it out. People deduced in the comments that it looked like Wilson was sporting Lisa Marie Fernandez's Farrah bonded swimsuit ($395; net-a-porter.com), which has since sold out in almost every size, most likely thanks to Wilson's swimsuit photo.
Lisa Marie Fernandez's Farrah one-piece is perfect for summer activities like surfing, paddle boarding, kayaking, and jet skiing, since it's made from smooth, bonded fabric that won't ride up and features a chunky zipper to adjust the neckline and short sleeves for added coverage and protection from the sun. Plus, it doubles as a vacation-ready bodysuit that can take you from the beach to dinner in seconds—just slip a pair of wide-legged linen pants or midi skirt over it and accessorize with cute sandals and delicate jewelry.
While you might not be able to snap up Wilson's exact swimsuit anymore, luckily there are plenty of dupes for the black surf suit, with prices starting at just $17 for one that looks almost exactly like the original. If you're in the market for a new one-piece for all your warm-weather adventures, look no further than this celeb-approved style. Keep scrolling for five short-sleeved swimsuits that'll help you steal Wilson's flawless look.
Related Items
Lynddora Women's Floral One-Piece Rash Guard Swimsuit
One of the most affordable dupes for Wilson's favorite surf-inspired one-piece, this form-fitting swimsuit feels silky smooth against your skin, is lightweight and comfortable for all-day wear, and is made of a quick-dry, breathable fabric so you can rock it at the beach and to lunch without worrying about sitting in a wet bathing suit for too long. Plus, it has a soft bra cup for extra support and built-in UPF 50+ to protect you from the sun. (Just be sure to still apply sunscreen.)
Next Women's Short Sleeve Malibu Zip One-Piece Swimsuit
Made with sculpting, compression fabric, moisture-wicking technology, and UPF protection, this one-piece is ideal for water sports, since it won't ride up, keeps you cool and comfortable, and provides more coverage from the sun. Also nice: The front zipper makes the suit adjustable and the trendy mesh panels offer more ventilation on hot days.
Wolddress Women's Zip Front One-Piece Rashguard
Flutter sleeves add a feminine touch to this sporty, zip-up surf suit, while ruching at the waist and stomach will flatter your core area. Style this one-piece with some retro sunglasses for the ultimate pool party vibe this summer. (Check out more stylish one-piece swimsuits here.)
Sea Level Essentials Short Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuit
An internal bra sheath with cups provides support (the suit fits B to DD cup sizes, in fact), while the zipper-front can be adjusted to accommodate busts of all sizes. The brand's Powermesh fabric sculpts your body and lifts your butt, and the short sleeves and built-in UPF 50+ offer extra protection from the sun.
Black Scuba Zip-Up Swimsuit
This active one-piece is designed with durable scuba material, a sexy high-cut leg, and a zip-up front to accommodate even those with larger boobs—whether you're striking a pose on the beach, like Wilson, or wearing it lakeside or on a hike. (Need more supportive tops for outdoor adventures? Consult this guide to the best sports bras for big busts.)
