9 Rain Boots for Women That Are Actually Stylish

The perfect rain boots do exist. These comfortable, stylish pairs will keep you dry on the wettest days.
A good rain boot should have plenty of tread to prevent slipping, comfortable cushioning to support your feet—but not so much that it's hard to wear a thick pair of socks with them—and most importantly, waterproof material to keep you snug and dry during a downpour. Below, we rounded up the best rain boots for women that are actually cute (read: you won't feel the need to change out of them the second you get to the office), including affordable pairs that won't break the bank.
RELATED: 11 Weatherproof Boots You Can Actually Wear to the Office
1
Hunter Original Play Waterproof Rain Bootie
You can't go wrong with Hunter rain boots: From sleek Chelsea boots to high-gloss taller styles, the brand has no shortage of classic boots that you're guaranteed to wear for years to come. We particularly love these rain booties, which boast a trendy low wedge heel and a slew of fun colors, like candy floss (pictured).
2
Everlane The Rain Boot
Everlane's rain boot developed an instant cult following when it launched earlier this year. The custom-designed cushioned insole promises comfort with every step, and the colors are extremely versatile (from basic black to trendy toffee to the light pink hue that's pictured here).
3
Tretorn Women's Lina Winter Rain Boot
Like Hunter, Tretorn offers an impressive range of rain boots. This style is just right for those fall and winter days when you're likely to experience an unpleasant combination of rain, sleet, and snow. Plus, the shearling interior will keep feet cozy when temps drop.
4
Sam Edelman Women's Tinsley Rain Boot
Sam Edelman's Chelsea-style rain boots come in virtually every color imaginable (we love moss green matte, which will work with practically everything in your closet) at an unbeatable price point. Even better? Free two-day Prime shipping.
5
Ilse Jacobson Rub Boot
This waterproof lace-up boot comes in a slew of fun colors, like deep red. Also good? Soft cotton lining and a super grippy sole to help you navigate slippery streets.
6
LaCrosse Women's Grange 14" Red Rain Boot
If you prefer a taller rain boot, look no further. This 100% rubber boot from LaCrosse (in a new style from the classic brand) will keep feet completely dry. The insole can also be removed to accommodate a thicker pair of socks.
7
Madewell The Chelsea Waterproof Rain Boot
A basic black Chelsea rain boot will never go out of style. This Madewell pair boasts an EVA-cushioned insole with arch support, making it a good choice for anyone with high arches.
8
Jeffrey Clark Cloudy Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot
With a rugged platform sole and faux fur lining, these Jeffrey Clark rain boots offer a slightly edgier take on the basic black Chelsea style.
9
UGG Siena
Did you know UGG makes rain boots? Available in both high gloss and matte styles with the brand's signature sheep and lamb fur lining, these boots are guaranteed to keep feet cozy. (Psst... certain colors are also up to 33% off right now.)