9 Rain Boots for Women That Are Actually Stylish

everlane.com

The perfect rain boots do exist. These comfortable, stylish pairs will keep you dry on the wettest days.

By Kathleen Felton
March 08, 2019
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A good rain boot should have plenty of tread to prevent slipping, comfortable cushioning to support your feet—but not so much that it's hard to wear a thick pair of socks with them—and most importantly, waterproof material to keep you snug and dry during a downpour. Below, we rounded up the best rain boots for women that are actually cute (read: you won't feel the need to change out of them the second you get to the office), including affordable pairs that won't break the bank.

RELATED: 11 Weatherproof Boots You Can Actually Wear to the Office

1
Hunter Original Play Waterproof Rain Bootie

Nordstrom.com

You can't go wrong with Hunter rain boots: From sleek Chelsea boots to high-gloss taller styles, the brand has no shortage of classic boots that you're guaranteed to wear for years to come. We particularly love these rain booties, which boast a trendy low wedge heel and a slew of fun colors, like candy floss (pictured).

available at nordstrom.com $95
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Everlane The Rain Boot

Everlane

Everlane's rain boot developed an instant cult following when it launched earlier this year. The custom-designed cushioned insole promises comfort with every step, and the colors are extremely versatile (from basic black to trendy toffee to the light pink hue that's pictured here).

available at everlane.com $75
SHOP NOW

3
Tretorn Women's Lina Winter Rain Boot

Amazon.com

Like Hunter, Tretorn offers an impressive range of rain boots. This style is just right for those fall and winter days when you're likely to experience an unpleasant combination of rain, sleet, and snow. Plus, the shearling interior will keep feet cozy when temps drop.

available at amazon.com $100
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Sam Edelman Women's Tinsley Rain Boot

Amazon.com

Sam Edelman's Chelsea-style rain boots come in virtually every color imaginable (we love moss green matte, which will work with practically everything in your closet) at an unbeatable price point. Even better? Free two-day Prime shipping.

available at amazon.com $30
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
Ilse Jacobson Rub Boot

Nordstrom.com

This waterproof lace-up boot comes in a slew of fun colors, like deep red. Also good? Soft cotton lining and a super grippy sole to help you navigate slippery streets.

available at nordstrom.com $170
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
LaCrosse Women's Grange 14" Red Rain Boot

Amazon.com

If you prefer a taller rain boot, look no further. This 100% rubber boot from LaCrosse (in a new style from the classic brand) will keep feet completely dry. The insole can also be removed to accommodate a thicker pair of socks.

available at amazon.com $90
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
Madewell The Chelsea Waterproof Rain Boot

Madewell

A basic black Chelsea rain boot will never go out of style. This Madewell pair boasts an EVA-cushioned insole with arch support, making it a good choice for anyone with high arches.

available at nordstrom.com $68
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
Jeffrey Clark Cloudy Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot

Nordstrom.com

With a rugged platform sole and faux fur lining, these Jeffrey Clark rain boots offer a slightly edgier take on the basic black Chelsea style.

available at nordstrom.com $55
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

9
UGG Siena

Zappos

Did you know UGG makes rain boots? Available in both high gloss and matte styles with the brand's signature sheep and lamb fur lining, these boots are guaranteed to keep feet cozy. (Psst... certain colors are also up to 33% off right now.)

available at zappos.com $70
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More