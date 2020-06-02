Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I detested sneakers as a child. They were confining and uncomfortable—so I tried to wear sandals as much as possible, even in the dead of winter. I avoided the closed-toe shoes until my twenties, when I moved to New York City. Within a month of city-dwelling (and walking), I reconsidered my footwear stance. I needed comfy, supportive, and durable shoes, and sneakers were my best bet.

My first purchase was a pair of classic Adidas, and it changed my perception of sneakers forever. I could finally walk for hours without aching arches or stiff calves—and it kickstarted a hunt for the comfiest pair. I went through many phases, including celebrity-approved Supergas and slip-on Vans, but I’ve finally discovered the shoe I’m sticking with for good: Puma’s Carina Sneakers (from $32; amazon.com)

The stylish pick has a trendy platform design that elevates the shoe from your typical white sneaker into a modern silhouette you can easily pair with leggings, jeans, or dresses. Its leather exterior is sleek and easy to clean—an essential for white shoes—but also perforated to guarantee plenty of airflow. These sleek design elements mean they actually look good on your feet and don’t emulate oversized clown shoes, unlike some sneakers.

But I’m not just obsessed with the aesthetic: These trendy kicks are comfortable, too. Their footbed is made with a soft foam that cradles the foot for all-day comfort. I’ve worn them on multiple 10-mile walks throughout the city—and never dealt with foot aches or pains. Plus, their flexible sock-collar conforms to your foot, so they’re easy to break-in without blisters.

Image zoom Amazon

Hundreds of Amazon reviewers also share my opinion. They not only call them the “perfect simple white sneakers,” but say their comfortable design is like a “two clouds” for your feet. One reviewer even revealed her daughter wore the platform pick for her clinicals, where she spends most of the day on her feet. As one shopper raved, these shoes are “really made for walking.”

In fact, it’s time to reveal a little secret. I actually own multiple pairs of the shoe. When my first pair started to look rundown from daily wear, I splurged on a second without hesitation. After all, they’re not just my go-to sneaker, but my preferred footwear for almost every occasion, whether that’s biking around the city or strolling around my neighborhood. Not only do they make the perfect shoe for summer, but I can guarantee these comfy sneakers will have a place in your closet year-round.