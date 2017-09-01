Puma's Newest Sneakers Are Like a Disco Ball for Your Feet

If you have a weakness for a fresh pair of kicks, Puma's latest sneakers will be the perfect addition to your collection. On September 1, the activewear company released their new Crushed Jewel Platform Sneakers. A sparkly take on the brand's classic Suede Platform sneaks (and the recent gold toe version), this pair features glittery "gem material" details on the toe area and a metallic foil Puma icon on the tongue of the shoe. For $100, you can snag a pair in black or marshmallow, a chic off-white hue that's perfect for fall.

To buy: $100; puma.com

The anything-but-basic kicks feature suede uppers and thick, rubber platform soles with ribbed detailing, plus Puma's signature stripe on the side of the shoe. A shiny new pair of comfortable sneakers are a must for any active gal's wardrobe, so get 'em while they're hot (and sparkly).