Pun intended: Give unsatisfactory shoes the boot. Our feet deserve comfortable footwear with support and cushioning, whether that's a good pair of sneakers, sandals, or booties. And as it turns out, so many pairs of comfy kicks are on sale for Presidents Day.
Although the holiday isn't until February 15, brands have already launched under-the-radar sales ahead of the long weekend, giving you the opportunity to save on mattresses, kitchen appliances, and more. The savings events also include markdowns on some of our favorite comfy shoe brands, like Adidas, Nike, and Skechers.
For example, Oprah-approved footwear company Vionic is offering 40% off select styles, as well as free shipping on every order. Amazon's Winter Sale also aligns with the holiday and has tons of savings on the marketplace's best-selling shoes, like the Adidas Cloudfoam Running Shoes ($53, was $70; amazon.com) and Skechers Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe ($38, was $50; amazon.com).
Of course, this weekend is also Valentine's Day, which makes it extra important to spend less time online and more time with loved ones. That's why we perused all the markdowns available right now to find the eight best deals on comfortable shoes that are worth shopping this weekend.
Check out the full list below, and be sure to snag your favorites ASAP—we'd hate for you to pay full price.
One shopper called these best-selling running shoes a “comfort pod for your foot”—and we couldn’t think of a more accurate description. Their ultra-plush memory foam cushioning that doesn’t add unwanted weight makes every step feel like a dream. It’s a supportive yet lightweight sneaker that will keep you going mile after mile (or just to the kitchen, if that’s where you’re headed). Available in 45 colors, it’s currently going for as little as $27.
Most waterproof shoes look like, well, rain boots. Meet the exception: Vionic’s waterproof leather boots with special seam-sealed technology that prevents moisture from snow banks and puddles from infiltrating your socks. It’s a rare case where arch support feels like a bonus rather than the selling point. We wouldn’t blame you if you bought both colors of this Vionic shoe while it’s 40% off.
You’ll join the ranks of Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon when you wear Asics. The celebs are well-known supporters of the running shoe, and the paparazzi often catch the stars working out in pairs of the brand’s signature shoes. Between lightweight construction, extra cushioning, and shock absorption, the sneakers really do have it all.
Over 16,000 shoppers have given these slip-on sneakers a perfect rating, and it’s not hard to see why. They’re constructed with responsive cushioning that makes every step feel like walking on a cloud. Shoppers say the lightweight and flexible shoes can even be worn with foot issues like plantar fasciitis, bunions, and arthritis.
The Queen of Comfy Sneakers, Jennifer Garner, is also a fan of Brooks’ ultra-cushioned running shoes. The shoes have a reputation for offering the arch and heel support needed for people with plantar fasciitis, as well as the cushioning desired by runners. They’re also notoriously expensive. Luckily, you can score a pair for 20% off on Amazon right now.
We’re still in the middle of a pandemic, and outdoor activities like hiking are as popular as ever. Upgrade your gear setup with a pair of minimalist hiking shoes: These have a barefoot feel but provide the protection and traction you need on the trail. Take advantage of the sale price to score multiple pairs in different colors.
There’s no better way to greet the arrival of spring than with a brand new pair of white sneakers. Start preparing for sunny days by purchasing this year’s go-to style ASAP. The popular kicks are cushioned, durable, and classic.
These casual sneakers are stylish enough to wear beyond the gym thanks to a modern silhouette that skips shoelaces in favor of elastic. It’s a trendy sneaker that’s packed with top-of-the-line technology—like an orthotic insole, cushioned outsole, and breathable upper—and looks just as sleek paired with jeans as it does with leggings.
