5 Plus-Size Sports Bras for $50 or Less

When you're on the bustier side, finding the elusive sports bra that limits bounce, prevents pain, and doesn't cost a fortune is enough to discourage some women from working out at all. But it doesn't have to be that way. Many budget-minded brands now offer high-quality plus-size sports bras for less than $50. The following sports bras feature minimal stretch, band-and-cup sizing, and a higher neckline, which work together to provide stellar support.