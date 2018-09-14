6 Plus-Size Athleisure Brands You Need to Know About

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

For too long, the popular athleisure trend often excluded plus-size women. The market for athletic wear is projected to hit $232 billion by 2024, and plus-size women are not a group to be ignored. Luckily, in the past few years, a bevy of high-quality and cute plus-size athleisure lines have emerged, finally making room in the space for a part of the population that was previously underrepresented.

Below, some of the very best plus-size athleisure brands to watch, plus our favorite pieces to shop right now from each.

For even more plus-size apparel, here are our favorite plus-size leggings and our go-to stores to buy plus-size activewear.