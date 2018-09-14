6 Plus-Size Athleisure Brands You Need to Know About

This isn’t your mother’s tracksuit.
For too long, the popular athleisure trend often excluded plus-size women. The market for athletic wear is projected to hit $232 billion by 2024, and plus-size women are not a group to be ignored. Luckily, in the past few years, a bevy of high-quality and cute plus-size athleisure lines have emerged, finally making room in the space for a part of the population that was previously underrepresented.
Below, some of the very best plus-size athleisure brands to watch, plus our favorite pieces to shop right now from each.
For even more plus-size apparel, here are our favorite plus-size leggings and our go-to stores to buy plus-size activewear.
1
Universal Standard
If you’ve heard chirps about this brand, you’re not alone. Universal Standard has been unapologetically shaking up the apparel industry by offering one of the most inclusive size charts we’ve seen anywhere, with every product available in 2XS to 2XL. What’s more, if you size up or down in one of its products within a year, you can swap it for a new size, completely free of charge.
It’s hard to pick just one piece to highlight, but the Power Move Tee is a definite fave. The color options are heart-wrenchingly cute, and it’s built to support and lift comfortably.
2
Nike
Nike’s plus-size offerings have expanded significantly in recent years. Now offering 81 pieces, the brand has some of the best athleisure gear you can wear in or outside of the gym, including this Camo Hoodie, which is inspired by archival designs.
3
ASOS
We love ASOS for many reasons, including their highly diversified, frequently updated plus-size selection. In addition to their in-house line ASOS Curve, they offer plus-size options from other brands like Puma, River Island, Rainbeau, and South Beach Plus. This Americana track set gives us major ‘90s vibes—shop the jacket below, and then go get the sports bra and leggings to match.
4
Old Navy
Counterintuitively, the clothes we love because they’re low-effort can sometimes be pricey. Athleisure doesn’t have to be expensive, though, thanks to Old Navy’s plus-size deals. The retailer has plenty of great athleisure options, and nothing is over $45. These Sweater-Knit Plus-Size Joggers are an easy Yes! from us, and we love that they’re currently on sale.
5
LIVI Active by Lane Bryant
Lane Bryant is a classic plus-size brand, but its athleisure line feels fresher than ever. Packed with cute pieces we’re obsessing over—like this Low Impact Wicking Balconette Underwire Sport Bra that feels more modern than the classic racerback styles we’re used to—we could easily remake our entire athleisure closets out of this collection.
6
Fabletics
If there’s one brand making plus-size athleisure flat-out fun, it’s Kate Hudson’s Fabletics. Offering sizes up to 3X, you can find big splashy prints and cute, flattering cuts, like this Lucerne 2-Piece Outfit. Plus, shop confidently with their 30-Day Perfect Fit Guarantee—if something doesn’t fit just right, return it for free within a month for a full refund. You can also get deep discounts by joining Fabletics’ membership program and becoming a VIP.