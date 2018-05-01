10 Gifts to Pamper Your Mom This Mother's Day

Spoil your mom with a Mother's Day gift that lets her relax and unwind.
It’s time to spoil the most important woman in your life with one (or more!) of these 10 perfect presents. From comfy slippers to a hydrating mask, give her a Mother’s Day gift that will leave her feeling refreshed and relaxed.
1
French Girl Organics Rose Lip Polish
Give mama the DIY spa day she deserves with this luxurious, all-natural rose lip exfoliant. The gentle lip treatment uses sugar to exfoliate chapped lips and conditions with soothing Shea butter and plant oils, so she'll feel polished and beautiful.
2
Jo Malone London Miniature Candle Collection
Help her set the mood with this elegant set. With this sampler of five scents (Grapefruit, Pomegranate Noir, Nectarine Blossom & Honey, Sweet Almond & Macaroon, and Frosted Cherry & Clove) she’ll always have a lovely candle at the ready to freshen her home.
3
Barr-Co. Fine Handmade Bath Salts
Handcrafted by a wife-husband duo, this eco-friendly mix of mineral salts is fortified with skin-soothing oatmeal, milk, and vanilla, which will leave mom feeling totally rejuvenated post-soak.
4
Crabtree & Evelyn 60-Second Fix For Hands
If you’ve got a gardner mom, chances are her hands could use a little love and care. This hand therapy treatment uses cucumber, rosemary, and sage extract along with Macadamia Nut Oil to soften rough and dehydrated hands, leaving them silky smooth.
5
Dry Body Brush
Dry brushing—a huge trend in skin care right now—promises to exfoliate skin, remove dry, dead skin cells, and help skin absorb more moisture. Show mom this guide to dry brushing and gift her this long-handled tool.
6
Bliss Multi-face-eted All-In-One Anti-Aging Clay Mask
Gift mom smaller pores, smoother lines, and a more even skin tone with this clay mask that detoxifies and restores skin. Talk about sheer Bliss.
7
Archipelago Botanicals Fragrance Diffuser
Delight her senses all day long with a fragrance diffuser. This one is available in soothing scents like pink grapefruit, agave sage, and verbena basil.
8
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe
This extra plush robe from Barefoot Dreams takes cozy to a whole new level. Buy one for mom and one for you, then promptly cuddle up together.
9
Acorn Moc Summer Weight Slippers
Soothe her feet after a long day with a pair of slippers. These are light enough to be enjoyed in the warmer months, but also keep her tootsies nice and snuggled up when the temperature drops. Plus, they come in six fun patterns!
10
See’s Candies Wildflower Keepsake Tin
Give her a taste of the “treat yourself” mentality—literally. This celebration box by See’s Candies is filled with favorites mom will love. Added bonus: She can keep the floral tin for future use.
11
Pure Enrichment 2-in-1 Himalayan Salt Lamp & Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser
Himalayan salt lamps may not have any proven benefits, but they sure do look pretty. This sleek 2-in-1 model also doubles as an essential oil diffuser, so she can relax with her favorite scents and a soothing glow.
12
Riedel Happy O Wine Tumblers
Whether she's in the mood for a relaxing night in or entertaining a crowd, she'll love this stylish tumbler set, made in Bavaria with non-lead crystal. Also good: The splash of color on the bottom of the glass makes it easy for guests to identify which one they were using.