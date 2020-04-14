This Jennifer Aniston-Approved Brand Makes Activewear So Soft, I Never Want to Take It Off

Image zoom

Social distancing has not only led to a separation from other people, but also a much-needed break from uncomfortable clothes. For those of us who are currently working from home, stiff denim and dry clean-only tops have been abandoned in favor of comfortable alternatives like joggers, oversized sweatshirts, and leggings.

While everyone’s work-from-home uniform is slightly different, I’ve preferred repurposing my embarrassingly large collection of workout gear as comfy loungewear. You won’t find sweatpants or sweaters in my wardrobe rotation—I’m all about uncovering the softest sports bras and leggings. Not only do they make a cozy outfit for snuggling in bed, but I can actually wear these activewear pieces in public once quarantine comes to an end, too.

After a month spent rotating through my comfiest picks, I’ve developed high standards for my daily ensemble. I’ve worn the newest Under Armour Leggings numerous times and my Girlfriend Collective Paloma Sports Bra at least once a week. However, my latest obsession is a matching set from Outdoor Voices: the TechSweat Crop Top ($45; outdoorvoices.com) with the TechSweat Flex Shorts ($45; outdoorvoices.com).

Outdoor Voices was already on my radar thanks to its collection of celebrity fans—including Jennifer Aniston, Camila Mendes, and Lizzo—and its unbelievably soft CloudKnit sweatpants. However, when the brand sent me its best-selling sports bra and bike shorts to try, my interest in its activewear quickly turned into infatuation.

Unlike many other brands, which rely on ultra-thin and somewhat papery fabrics to maintain a fast dry, OV managed to create a lightweight, breathable fabric that’s also incredibly soft. Within 24 hours of receiving the set, I spent an entire day watching Netflix on the couch wearing it, slept in it, and then followed up with an early morning at-home yoga session.

Though spectacular when worn together, each piece is also phenomenal on its own. I love a sports bra that doubles as a top, and OV’s high-coverage crop does just that. Available in 10 colorways, the racerback construction offers the perfect amount of support for my C-cup bust; plus, the pads are removable.

The shorts are made with the same cool-to-the-touch material as the top, but the relaxed construction means they’re extra stretchy. Almost like the child of short shorts and bike shorts, they end far enough down my thighs but easily stretch above my belly button, too. With a flexible drawstring waistband, they’re equally as lightweight as the top—though I’d probably opt for an oversized t-shirt to accompany in public for more coverage. Like one OV reviewer wrote: “I want to buy a million pairs!”

Another thing I adore about this set is the price point. It retails for under $100 for both pieces, in other words, the price of one pair of high-end leggings. Let’s just say, I won’t be surprised if I invest in a second set later this spring—especially because the top and shorts are the perfect companions for the warm sunny weather ahead.

