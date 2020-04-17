Exercising outside has so many benefits: You can enjoy the fresh air, get your daily dose of vitamin D, and quite literally stop to smell the flowers. However, the weather doesn’t always align with your workout plans, so you need the right gear to keep moving even when there are less-than-ideal conditions outside.

When it comes to wet, rainy weather, I always grab my RecTrek jacket from Outdoor Voices to keep me dry. I live in New York City, where surprise rain storms are a regular occurrence in the spring and summer, so I often depend on this jacket to help me stick to my outdoor running routes no matter the forecast.

The softshell hooded jacket is made of durable weather-resistant material. It has two large zippered pockets on each side and a subtle front zippered pocket that’s perfect for holding keys, a credit card, or your phone. It even has a hidden internal slit that you can thread headphones through to keep your electronics dry. You can also decide whether to wear the jacket cinched at the waist or hung loose thanks to an adjustable drawcord inside the bottom hem.

I’ve worn my RecTrek jacket on countless runs outside in both rainy and clear conditions. It keeps me dry and comfortable through long trail runs, but it’s also stylish enough to wear on quick errands. Plus, it’s machine washable and safe to throw in the dryer. What’s not to like?

Other Outdoor Voices shoppers agree that this jacket is perfect for outdoor workouts. “I am so in love with this jacket… It could not have been more perfect for long walks outside and riding my bike,” one reviewer wrote.

Another said, “It wicks moisture so it’s great for all weather. Buy it—you won’t regret it!”

Running outside used to be my weekend treat, but it’s now become a regular part of my workout routine as gyms are closed and everyone is practicing social distancing. If you’ve also been experimenting with more outdoor activities in order to maintain a fitness regimen during the coronavirus pandemic, head to Outdoor Voices to add this weather-resistant jacket to your activewear wardrobe.

