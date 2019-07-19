Here's How to Shop the Activewear Brand That Sophia Bush and More Celebs Love for Half the Price

Outdoor Voices, the cult-favorite activewear brand loved by celebrities and athleisure fanatics alike, is offering a rare sale on some of its cutest (and most popular) items as part of Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. The huge Nordstrom sale just kicked off today and lasts until August 5, but that doesn’t mean you should wait to shop—it’s almost guaranteed that the most popular finds will sell out well before then.

While we’re loving all the deals on comfortable shoes, affordable leggings, and beauty and skincare finds in Nordstrom’s sale, we’re especially excited about the huge discounts on Outdoor Voices—we’re talking up to 50% off, which is the lowest price point we’ve ever seen these activewear pieces sell for. Not to mention, all the Outdoor Voices apparel currently being sold on Nordstrom is way cheaper than it is on the Outdoor Voices site. Now that’s a deal if we’ve ever seen one.

Besides being known for its high-quality, functional activewear that’s also super trendy and cute, Outdoor Voices has a huge celeb following—Sophia Bush, Hailey Bieber, and Sophie Turner are just a few examples of stars who are fans of the brand. Sophia Bush has been spotted rocking OV’s signature color-blocked leggings, and lucky for you, similar styles are included in Nordstrom’s roster of discounted pieces.

The only downfall of OV is the price point—normally upwards of $80 for a pair of leggings, it can be hard to justify splurging on these pieces as much as we want to (no matter how chic they are). But Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale eliminates that concern, because you can shop Outdoor Voices for cheaper than ever while supplies last. So if you’ve been eyeing this celeb-approved brand, there’s truly no better time to shop it than right now while you can still get it for half off the regular price.

To buy: Outdoor Voices ⅞ Spring Leggings, $42 (marked down from $85); nordstrom.com; Outdoor Voices Athena Crop Top, $22 (marked down from $45); nordstrom.com; Outdoor Voices Warm-Up Crop Leggings, $37 (marked down from $75); nordstrom.com; Outdoor Voices Tri-Tone Crop Top, $27 (marked down from $55); nordstrom.com

