Outdoor Voices Launches at Nordstrom Today—and We Couldn't be Happier

You should probably stop everything you're doing, because cult favorite activewear label Outdoor Voices launched at Nordstrom today, and it's a BIG deal. Not familiar with the brand? You've probably spotted your favorite "it girls" and fitness influencers sporting their signature color-block leggings on Instagram. We also love that the brand encourages women to be completely, unapologetically real (like when they posted this undedited, body positive shorts review). Run by 30-year-old female CEO Ty Haney, Outdoor Voices has taken the athleisure world by storm because their activewear is just *so* wearable.

The muted color palette (zero neon, thank you) and minimalist designs mean that each athleisure piece easily transitions into your workout wardrobe. The fashionable crop tops look equally great under a denim jacket as they do on a jog, while the trendy color-block leggings are perfect for gym-goers and grocery store runs. The sports bras have sexy cutouts that help to keep you cool in your hot yoga class, while the comfortably snug fit of the leggings means everything stays in place during cross training or a HIIT workout.

Also good? The tights sculp and lift (we're looking at you, booty), while the chevron color-block panels contour your legs for a very flattering fit.

While Outdoor Voices may not be the cheapest activewear on the market, the design and quality paired with reasonable pricing make it a great investment for your active life. Their fabric is moisture wicking, so not only is it great for your sweatiest workout, but also ideal for traveling.

Now that Outdoor Voices is available on Nordstrom, these are the sports bras and leggings that are sliding into our shopping carts.