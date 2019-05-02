Stop everything you’re doing, because Outdoor Voices has done it again! The brand just launched its second collection of swimwear and color-blocked sandals right in time for summer, and we are living for the vibrant two-toned patterns and tropical prints.

Image zoom outdoorvoices.com

Outdoor Voices H2OV is a range of sporty, chlorine-resistant, UPF 50+ UV protected swimwear (read: it only allows 1/50th of the sun's UV radiation to reach the skin), so you’re ready for whatever summer has in store—whether you’re on a boat, lounging by the pool, or playing beach volleyball.

Even better news? As part of the newest H2OV collection, Outdoor Voices partnered with Teva to make one color-blocked neon sandal to rule them all. Made with splash-ready polyester, recycled PET webbing, a slip-resistant sole and blister-proof heel tab, the Outdoor Voices x Teva Hurricane XLT2 sandals ($85; outdoorvoices.com), which are available to shop on May 7, are as comfortable and practical as they are playful and trendy.

We’re picturing ourselves sporting the sandals not only to the pool and beach, but also to the office with a sundress or on the weekend with a white denim skirt and tee. Bonus: They also make for a comfy walking sandal for your next vacation.

RELATED: 8 Stylish, Comfortable Sandals for Walking All Day

Image zoom outdoorvoices.com

To buy (from left): Outdoor Voices H2OV Splash Zip Tankini ($65; outdoorvoices.com) and Outdoor Voices H2OV Splash Classic Bottom ($45; outdoorvoices.com); Outdoor Voices H2OV Splash Cross Back One Piece ($100; outdoorvoices.com); Outdoor Voices H2OV Splash High Neck Top ($55; outdoorvoices.com) and Outdoor Voices H2OV Splash Classic Bottom ($45; outdoorvoices.com)

From sporty bikinis and flirty one-pieces to comfy boardshorts and tropical-inspired sandals, the H2OV collection was made to keep up with your active lifestyle. The suits can take you from early-morning paddle boarding to biking home at sunset. Priced from $45 to $100, the collection is not only affordable, but also protects you from the sun! What more could you want?

Last year’s Outdoor Voices H2OV collection had a waitlist of—wait for it—10,000 people, so you can imagine how thrilled we are that it’s back and better than ever! Because it’s such a popular collection, Outdoor Voices H2OV is bound to sell out quickly, so you’ll want to ‘add to cart’ your favorite pieces from the site ASAP.

RELATED: The 15 Most Flattering One-Piece Swimsuits