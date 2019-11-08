Oprah Winfrey just released her annual list of favorite things for 2019, and for the second year in a row a pair of APL (Athletic Propulsion Labs) shoes made the cut. Last year, it was the APL TechLoom Bliss slide-on tennis shoes, and this year, it’s the brand’s Chelsea Sneakers.

The shoe blends the silhouette of a Chelsea boot with the textured knit material and rubber sole of an athletic shoe, making it a hybrid of both styles. Closely resembling a sock, the rounded toe and laceless design also give it a sleek appearance and a comfortable fit.

“The first time I saw these, I put them on and refused to take them off,” Oprah said. “With ‘socklike construction’ and supportive insoles, they’re a stylish podiatrist’s dream.”

The APL brand is already a favorite among celebrities—everyone from Khloe Kardashian to Jennifer Garner has been spotted in the comfy sneakers, and it’s easy to see why. All of APL’s shoes, including Oprah’s current favorites, feature the brand’s proprietary Propelium technology that’s specially-designed to maximize energy generation while providing support and comfort—making them a great choice for foot health, whether you’re taking on an intense workout or just going for a casual walk.

The Chelsea Sneakers in particular boast a herringbone knit upper that expands as you move, but still maintains structure in key areas. Along with internal reinforcements to keep your foot centered, the elastic stretch collar makes it easy to slip the shoes on and off quickly.

Available in a variety of understated colorways—like Rose Dust pink and Sea Salt white—the comfy sneakers can be dressed up or down and are the perfect versatile piece to take you from the gym to brunch.

Snag a pair of the Oprah-approved shoes from Amazon now while they’re still in stock. We don’t recommend waiting, though—there’s no telling how long they’ll be available now that Oprah named them one of her favorite things of the year.

