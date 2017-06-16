The 14 Most Flattering One-Piece Swimsuits

No more mom suits! This year's standout one-piece bathing suits are as sexy as they are wearable.
Just because you're not in a bikini doesn't mean you have to skip the sexy factor. This season's one-piece swimsuits are better than ever—stylish, figure-flattering, and comfortable to boot. Not to mention, one-pieces are incredibly on trend right now, with celebs like Kylie Jenner and Lea Michele donning them in recent social media snaps. Here, the most figure-flattering one-piece swimsuits to wear poolside this summer.
1
La Blanca ‘Twist Front Bandeau’ swimsuit
This bright neon one-piece is surprisingly slimming, thanks to a flattering ruched midriff and sweetheart neckline. The straps help everything stay in place while you're swimming, but they can be easily removed for lounging poolside.
2
Aerie 'Hi-Neck One-Piece' swimsuit
Flaunt those back muscles in this pretty number. The striped pattern gives the illusion of curves on slimmer figures. And reviewers rave about the flattering high neckline and super-soft fabric.
3
Merona ‘Shirred Over the Shoulder’ swimsuit
The draped fabric on this wallet-friendly one-piece will hug your curves in all the right places. Also good: adjustable straps to ensure a perfect fit.
4
Old Navy ‘Square Neck Tie Back’ swimsuit
This suit has a light-shelf support bra with removable padding inside, so you can trust you'll feel comfortable and supported all day long. The lace ties in the back make it easy to adjust the fit.
5
La Blanca ‘Solid Multistrap Cross Back’ Swimsuit
Every woman needs a LBS (little black swimsuit). This one has anything-but-basic straps on the back and a flattering plunge neckline.
6
Mikoh 'Mahina' swimsuit
Lap day? A racerback offers shoulder mobility and straps that don’t slip.
7
Aerie 'Super Scoop' swimsuit
This scoop-back one-piece from Aerie is a classic cut with updated color options, from combat green to cobalt.
8
Pily Q 'Claire' swimsuit
Show just how sculpted you are in this minimalist number
9
Peixoto 'Flamingo' swimsuit
Tired of your usual subdued suit? Go for a happy color and deep V neckline.
10
Saha Swim 'Enterizo Strapless Con Copa Fija' swimsuit
Molded underwire cups hold everything in place while you stay active.
11
Kopper & Zink 'Harper' swimsuit
Can’t decide between mesh and cutouts? Get both in one bold suit.
12
Mia Ola Lorelei 'Maillot' swimsuit
All hail the empire waist: It draws the eye up and away from love handles.
13
Sweaty Betty 'Unilateral' swimsuit
Creative color blocking slims in all the right places
14
Belusso 'Sirocco' swimsuit
If you want to add height, a one-shoulder style elongates your figure.