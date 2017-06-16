The 14 Most Flattering One-Piece Swimsuits

Christine Blackburne

No more mom suits! This year's standout one-piece bathing suits are as sexy as they are wearable. 

Rozalynn S. Frazier
June 16, 2017

Just because you're not in a bikini doesn't mean you have to skip the sexy factor. This season's one-piece swimsuits are better than ever—stylish, figure-flattering, and comfortable to boot. Not to mention, one-pieces are incredibly on trend right now, with celebs like Kylie Jenner and Lea Michele donning them in recent social media snaps. Here, the most figure-flattering one-piece swimsuits to wear poolside this summer.

1
La Blanca ‘Twist Front Bandeau’ swimsuit

Nordstrom.com

 This bright neon one-piece is surprisingly slimming, thanks to a flattering ruched midriff and sweetheart neckline. The straps help everything stay in place while you're swimming, but they can be easily removed for lounging poolside. 

available at nordstrom.com $198
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Aerie 'Hi-Neck One-Piece' swimsuit

ae.com

Flaunt those back muscles in this pretty number. The striped pattern gives the illusion of curves on slimmer figures. And reviewers rave about the flattering high neckline and super-soft fabric. 

available at ae.com $55
SHOP NOW

3
Merona ‘Shirred Over the Shoulder’ swimsuit

Target.com

The draped fabric on this wallet-friendly one-piece will hug your curves in all the right places. Also good: adjustable straps to ensure a perfect fit.

available at target.com $35
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Old Navy ‘Square Neck Tie Back’ swimsuit

Oldnavy.com

This suit has a light-shelf support bra with removable padding inside, so you can trust you'll feel comfortable and supported all day long. The lace ties in the back make it easy to adjust the fit.

available at oldnavy.com $35
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
La Blanca ‘Solid Multistrap Cross Back’ Swimsuit

Bloomingdales.com

Every woman needs a LBS (little black swimsuit). This one has anything-but-basic straps on the back and a flattering plunge neckline. 

available at bloomingdales.com $119
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
Mikoh 'Mahina' swimsuit

Christine Blackburne

Lap day? A racerback offers shoulder mobility and straps that don’t slip.

available at dianesbeachwear.com $218
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
Aerie 'Super Scoop' swimsuit

Ae.com

This scoop-back one-piece from Aerie is a classic cut with updated color options, from combat green to cobalt.

available at ae.com $45
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
Pily Q 'Claire' swimsuit

Christine Blackburne

Show just how sculpted you are in this minimalist number

available at mollybrownswimwear.com $138
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

9
Peixoto 'Flamingo' swimsuit

Christine Blackburne

Tired of your usual subdued suit? Go for a happy color and deep V neckline.

available at shopbop.com $114
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

10
Saha Swim 'Enterizo Strapless Con Copa Fija' swimsuit

Christine Blackburne

Molded underwire cups hold everything in place while you stay active.

available at sahaswimwear.com $145
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

11
Kopper & Zink 'Harper' swimsuit

Christine Blackburne

Can’t decide between mesh and cutouts? Get both in one bold suit.

available at kopperandzinkswimwear.com $240
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

12
Mia Ola Lorelei 'Maillot' swimsuit

Christine Blackburne

All hail the empire waist: It draws the eye up and away from love handles.

available at mi-ola.com $180
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

13
Sweaty Betty 'Unilateral' swimsuit

Christine Blackburne

Creative color blocking slims in all the right places

available at sweatybetty.com $105
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

14
Belusso 'Sirocco' swimsuit

Christine Blackburne

If you want to add height, a one-shoulder style elongates your figure.

available at belusso.com $209
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up