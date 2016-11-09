The Old Navy Winter Workout Clothes We're Obsessed With Right Now

Gear up for snow, cold, and ice with high performance—but reasonably priced—apparel and accessories from Old Navy.
When winter hits, it's tempting to shift outdoor workouts to the gym—or worse, to skip exercise altogether and hibernate until spring. Make this year different by stocking up on cold-weather workout gear. And no, you don't have to part with tons of cash to make that happen, thanks to Old Navy's extensive collection of winter workout gear. More than half of our picks cost less than $30 apiece.
Performance Running Beanie
Moisture-wicking mesh keeps heat on your head, minus the sweat. But the most genius part of this beanie is the ponytail port in the back.
Tech-Tip Running Gloves
These cozy gloves feature gripper pads on each of the index fingers that let you use your touchscreen smartphone without having to expose your digits to the cold air.
Performance Steel Water Bottle
One of the biggest winter workout mistakes exercisers make is forgetting to drink water; the cold air tricks them into believing they're not thirsty. Hydrate in style with this sturdy rose-gold vessel that reminds you to stay centered.
Go-Warm Quilted Fleece-Trim Jacket
This quilted medium-weight jacket will keep you just warm enough during cold-weather workouts. The jacket extends right to the hip and features a tapered waist for a flattering fit.
Go-Dry Seamless Performance Top
Wear it alone or as a base layer—either way, this wicking long-sleeve top ensures a warm and dry workout. The top also features smart design features like seamless construction (adios, chafing!) and thumb holes (no gaps between your mittens and your sleeves).
Go-Warm Compression Leggings
These medium-weight compression leggings feature soft, jersey-like fabric designed to generate heat to keep you warm in cooler temps. Flat-lock seams reduce chafing, while a high waist ensure they will stay put, even during intense sweat sessions.
Go-Dry Mid-Rise Run Reflective Legging
With fewer daylight hours to work with in the winter, you may end up doing some of your runs after dark. The reflective side panels on these leggings will help keep you visible to motorists and safe throughout your workout. Plus, the leggings feature moisture-wicking compression fabric, chafe-free construction, and a zippered back pocket to store small items.
Go-Warm Sweater-Knit Pullover Hoodie
Throw this ultra-soft, relaxed-fit hoodie on after hitting the gym or yoga studio. It will simultaneously wick sweat away from your skin and generate heat to keep you warm on your way home. Bonus: It's cute enough to wear with jeans on a rest day.