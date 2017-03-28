Our 5 Favorite Fitness Buys on Sale at Old Navy Right Now

Cute, durable workout clothes that are also affordable? What more could you want?

Kathleen Mulpeter
March 28, 2017

If your collection of workout gear could use a refresh for spring, head to oldnavy.com, stat. The retailer is currently having a huge online sale of 30% off your entire order (no coupon code required), including tons of already-reduced activewear merchandise, from sports bras to leggings to tanks. As an added bonus, you can also nab $10 in Old Navy Super Cash for every $25 you spend, plus an extra 25% off if you open an Old Navy card. Here, five of our favorite activewear finds that on sale now—all under $25. Here’s to new gear! 

1
Go-Dry Performance 1/4 Zip Pullover for Women

OldNavy.com

This fitted pullover is just the thing for navigating the tricky winter-to-spring transition when you're never quite sure if you need an extra layer. Wear it to yoga class, on chillier outdoor runs, or for running errands. Even better: it has nearly 300 4 1/2-star reviews.

available at oldnavy.com $20
2
Go-Dry Graphic Twist-Back Tank for Women

OldNavy.com

Make a statement with this lightweight jersey tee, which boasts a stylish cutout opening on the back that's ideal for showing off a colorful sports bra.

available at oldnavy.com $14
3
Go-Dry Light Support Cami Sports Bra for Women

OldNavy.com

We love the pretty peachy hue of this cami-style sports bra. It's light support, making it perfect for barre or yoga class.

available at oldnavy.com $18
4
Go-Dry Compression Mesh-Trim Leggings for Women

OldNavy.com

Mesh-paneled leggings are all the rage, and this sleek pair (in black, navy, and dark green) is a wallet-friendly way to try the trend.

available at oldnavy.com $24
5
Go-Dry Cool Semi-Fitted Run Shorts for Women

OldNavy.com

These moisture-wicking running shorts (with built-in briefs and a retro dolphin hem) will come in handy as the weather heats up.

available at oldnavy.com $14
