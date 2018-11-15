Old Navy's Black Friday Deals Are Here—This Is What We're Scooping Up

Strappy sports bras, colorblocked tights, and athleisure jackets. Check.
Not only is Old Navy our best-kept secret for amazing deals on cute, expensive-looking clothes (hello, chic winter outerwear!), but our workout wardrobe is about to get a major upgrade, thanks to the retailer's huge Black Friday deals.
You heard right: Old Navy's Black Friday Pre-Party Sale starts TODAY! And we couldn't be more thrilled. Starting today, you can get 40% off your entire purchase in stores and online.
Stock up on sports bras, leggings, and athleisure jackets to revive your activewear drawer. Sometimes it just takes a cute pair of leggings to motivate you to get your ass to class. True story. Below, the Old Navy Black Friday deals we're scooping up ASAP.
1
Old Navy Light-Support Lattice-Back Sports Bra
This classic black bra is business in the front and lattice party in the back. Perfect for low impact yoga and barre classes, it allows for movement and yet also keeps everything in place.
2
Old Navy Medium Support Plus-Size Mesh-Trim Sports Bra
We love the metallic shimmery detail on this sports bra. Made for medium- to high-impact workouts, wear it to your spin class or during cross training.
3
Old Navy Medium Support Strappy Sports Bra
The super comfortable strappy back on this bra looks cute peeking out of a tank or mesh back tee. We're loving it in the subdued mauve color for winter workouts.
4
Old Navy Stripe-Mesh Tie-Back Tank
With a breathable mesh panel at the back, this versatile tank can be worn loosely as-is, or knot the V-cut hem at the back for a sporty look.
5
Old Navy Jersey Mesh-Back Plus-Size Performance Top
This hi-low hemmed athletic tunic is made of super-soft, lightweight jersey fabric with breathable mesh at the back to keep you cool during even your sweatiest workout.
6
Old Navy High-Rise Color-Block 7/8-Length Leggings
Can you really have too many high-waisted leggings? Nope. We especially love the soft, muted color-blocked panels on this pair.
7
Old Navy High-Rise Printed Compression Leggings
We are starry-eyed for these cute AF leggings. Even if you're a black tight loyalist, you can still casually rock the celestial trend.
8
Old Navy High-Rise Built-In Warm Plush-Knit Leggings
Extra-cozy, fleece-lined leggings are bound to motivate you to exercise this winter. Bonus: They have reflective detailing at the lower leg to keep you safe on evening runs.
9
Old Navy High-Rise Moto Compression 7/8-Length Leggings
These moto-inspired leggings are not only great for hitting the gym, but they're a fashionable and airport-friendly tight that's ideal for traveling. The moisture-wicking fabric keeps you dry and cool all day long.
10
Old Navy High-Rise Zip-Pocket Faux-Leather/Ponte Plus-Size Street Leggings
After your morning workout, slip into these sleek faux-leather leggings before heading to the office. Pair with a basic tee, blazer, and flats and you'll look professionally put together.
11
Old Navy Go-Warm Moto Jacket
Throw this toasty jacket on to go to and from yoga class. The asymmetrical zipper makes it much more stylish than your usual hoodie.
12
Old Navy Packable Frost-Free Jacket
A lightweight, packable puffer is a great layering piece for running to the gym or simply running errands. Plus, it's convenient for traveling, since the inside pocket converts seamlessly into a portable sack.