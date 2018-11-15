Old Navy's Black Friday Deals Are Here—This Is What We're Scooping Up

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Not only is Old Navy our best-kept secret for amazing deals on cute, expensive-looking clothes (hello, chic winter outerwear!), but our workout wardrobe is about to get a major upgrade, thanks to the retailer's huge Black Friday deals.

You heard right: Old Navy's Black Friday Pre-Party Sale starts TODAY! And we couldn't be more thrilled. Starting today, you can get 40% off your entire purchase in stores and online.

Stock up on sports bras, leggings, and athleisure jackets to revive your activewear drawer. Sometimes it just takes a cute pair of leggings to motivate you to get your ass to class. True story. Below, the Old Navy Black Friday deals we're scooping up ASAP.

RELATED: The Best Black Friday Deals at Amazon You Need to Know About