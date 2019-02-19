You Can Get These Awesome Athleisure Finds from Nordstrom’s Winter Sale For Up to Half Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Attention, shoppers! Whether you're looking to stock up for spring or just craving a good old-fashioned online shopping binge, you're in luck: Nordstrom's annual Winter Sale is here, and it's major. From now until February 24, Nordstrom.com is offering up to 50% off on major brands like Nike, Zella, Ivy Park, The North Face, Kate Spade, Free People, and more.

The Women's Sale section spans 130 pages of products—ranging from clothes and accessories to skincare and home items—so to make things easier for you, we've rounded up the best deals below. If you want in on these unbeatable sales, you’ll have to act fast, because the most popular brands are bound to sell out soon. From leggings and sports bras to outerwear and sneakers, you’ll find tons of must-have items to start spring off on the right foot. Happy shopping!