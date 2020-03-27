Nordstrom’s Spring Sale Has Everything You Need to Live Your Best Work from Home Life
It includes markdowns on tons of popular brands, including Alo Yoga and Barefoot Dreams.
If you’ve adopted a new online shopping hobby in the wake of social distancing, you’re in luck. Nordstrom’s spring sale kicked off today with savings up to 40% off on more than 25,000 items, including everything from spring-ready fashion (like cute sandals and pretty floral dresses) to the best of beauty (like anti-aging skincare and cult-favorite hair tools).
While there are plenty of great sale items to browse, the retailer’s most exciting markdowns are on its robust collection of comfy finds—think loungewear, slippers, and blankets. With the current nationwide recommendation to stay home as much as possible, these cozy picks are an easy way to make your work-from-home uniform just a little comfier and turn your living space into a relaxing oasis.
Best of all, you’ll find tons of popular brands in the sale, like Chrissy Teigen-approved Alo Yoga and Jennifer Lopez-adored Beyond Yoga. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with skipping name brands altogether—a point made by this ultra-fuzzy Nordstrom throw—but if you’re trying to save on your favorite activewear or home decor labels, Nordstrom’s spring sale should be your first stop.
In fact, we recommend you start shopping immediately: Nordstrom’s sales are notorious for selling out quickly, and the most popular items tend to go first. To ensure you snag the shopping event’s best deals, including top-rated items, read on to discover the best markdowns on comfy and cozy picks at Nordstrom.
Best Comfy Loungewear
- Zella Live-In High Waisted Leggings ($45, marked down from $59)
- Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Tie Front Lounge Pullover ($68, marked down from $112)
- Beyond Yoga Brushed Up Lounge Around Midi Yoga Pants($53, marked down from $88)
- Alo Yoga Sneak Long Bra ($38, marked down from $62)
- Chaser Moto Cozy Jogger Pants ($30, marked down from $50)
- Free People Movement Believe It Lace-Up Hoodie ($34 marked down from $68)
- Entireworld French Terry Sweatshirt ($53, marked down from $88)
- Zella Body Radiance Sports Bra ($20, marked down from $39
- Alo Yoga Haze Funnel Neck Sweatshirt ($44, marked down from $88)
Best Comfy Shoes
- Ugg Amary Faux Fur Slipper Bootie ($60, marked down from $100)
- Minnetonka Winslet Fleece Slippers ($40, marked down from $45)
- Tempur-Pedic Vallery Bootie Slipper ($59, marked down from $78)
- Patricia Green Riley Slipper ($34, marked down from $71)
- Clarks Un Maui Sneaker ($74, marked down from $125)
- Söfft Severn Loafer ($40, marked down from $110)
- Naturalizer Fenya Bootie ($64, marked down from $160)
- Adidas Swift Run Sneaker ($60, marked down from $85)
- Puma Cali Sneaker ($60, marked down from $80)
Best Cozy Home Goods
- Nordstrom Lazy Days Faux Fur Throw Blanket ($60, marked down from $99)
- Anthropologie Home Salt & Sand Scented Blanket ($26, marked down from $34)
- Uncommon James by Kristin Cavallari Tassel Throw Blanket ($54, marked down from $89)
- Night Clean Silk Pillowcase ($60, marked down from $100)
- Nordstrom Ripple Knit Throw Blanket ($42, marked down from $69)
Best Wellness Finds
- Pursoma After the Class Post Workout Soak ($17, marked down from $34)
- Adore ViA Water Bottle ($39, marked down from $78)
- Skin Laundry Wrinkle Release Facial Mask ($35, marked down from $58)
- Lancôme Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Firming Mask ($39, marked down from $65)
- R-Lift X-Calibur Firming and Contouring Device ($63, marked down from $125)
Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox